GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, U.S. stocks rise on hopes for Greek outcome

* Spain's 10-year yield briefly ticks above 7 pct
* Greek bank stocks rise more than 20 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 14 The euro rose against the
dollar and U.S. stocks also gained on Thursday on rising hopes
that the Greek elections this weekend will not put Greece on a
path to exit the euro, even as the yield on Spain's 10-year bond
held hear historic highs.
The volatile and often contradictory price movements seen
this week across markets continued as investors struggled for
insights on the likely outcome of the pivotal Greek elections on
Sunday.
Spain's 10-year yield briefly topped the 7 percent mark, the
level at which other highly indebted euro zone nations were
forced to seek bailouts. Italian yields also rose as investors
worried that Spain's financial problems would contaminate Italy
as well.
U.S. stocks rose, however, on optimism that Greece's
conservative New Democracy party, which has supported the
country's bailout deal with international lenders, would usher
in a government that would manage to keep the country in the
euro zone.
Greek banking stocks jumped more than 20 percent
amid market talk that secret opinion polls showed a
bailout-friendly government was likely to emerge after the
election. Greek law forbids the publication of opinion polls in
the two weeks before elections.
"Greek stocks are in rally mode on hopes for a decisive
victory for the conservative New Democracy party," said Andrew
Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New
York. "We caught a glimpse of a headline earlier suggesting that
80 percent of Greeks want to remain inside the euro area, which
is what we have thought would remain an influential factor
throughout the elections."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 111.10 points,
or 0.89 percent, to 12,607.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 10.00 points, or 0.76 percent, to 1,324.88. The
Nasdaq Composite added 17.45 points, or 0.62 percent, to
2,836.06.
The MSCI world equity index added 0.2
percent, and Europe's FTSEurofirst closed down 0.3
percent.
Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose for the fifth time in six weeks,
while U.S. consumer prices fell in May by the most in more than
three years, possibly giving the U.S. Federal Reserve more room
to help a struggling economy.
The euro managed to gain against the dollar despite the
tensions at heart of the euro area as investors continued to
shake out large bearish positions ahead of the Greek elections.
The euro has spent the week within a range between a near
two-year low set on June 1 of $1.2288 and Monday's three-week
high of $1.2672. It recently traded near $1.26, up 0.3 percent.
With Spain and Italy's borrowing costs remaining at sky-high
levels, the currency's gains are seen short-lived.