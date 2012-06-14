GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks rise on Greek hopes; Spain yields up

* Spain's 10-year yield briefly ticks above 7.0 pct
* Greek bank stocks rise more than 20 pct
* Wall Street rises on Greek election bets
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 14 The euro rose against the
dollar and U.S. stocks also gained on Thursday on rising hopes
that the Greek elections this weekend will not put Greece on a
path to exit the euro, even though the yield on Spain's 10-year
bond held hear historic highs.
Market movements have been mixed this week as investors
struggled for insights on the likely outcome of the pivotal
Greek elections on Sunday.
Spain's 10-year yield was near 6.96 percent on Thursday
after it briefly topped the 7.0 percent mark, the level at which
other highly indebted euro zone nations were forced to seek
bailouts. Italian yields also rose as investors worried that
Spain's financial problems would contaminate Italy as well.
U.S. stocks rose, however, on optimism that Greece's
conservative New Democracy party, which has supported the
country's bailout deal with international lenders, would usher
in a government that would manage to keep the country in the
euro zone.
"This is a classic rumor driven market where the nervous
shorts cover their shorts and the under-invested longs go and
buy, just by looking at the headlines. There is the fear of
missing out." said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset
Strategy Fund.
"Intraday swings tends to be high but if you look, (U.S.
stocks) have been trading range bound for the week. It's been
nothing but a lot of intraday swings."
Greek banking stocks jumped more than 20 percent
this week amid market talk that secret opinion polls showed a
bailout-friendly government was likely to emerge after the
election. Greek law forbids the publication of opinion polls in
the two weeks ahead of a vote.
"Greek stocks are in rally mode on hopes for a decisive
victory for the conservative New Democracy party," said Andrew
Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New
York. "We caught a glimpse of a headline earlier suggesting that
80 percent of Greeks want to remain inside the euro area, which
is what we have thought would remain an influential factor
throughout the elections."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 119.05 points,
or 0.95 percent, to 12,615.43. The S&P 500 Index gained
11.02 points, or 0.84 percent, to 1,325.90. The Nasdaq Composite
added 12.31 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,830.92.
The MSCI world equity index added 0.2
percent, and Europe's FTSEurofirst closed down 0.3
percent.
In the U.S. data showed the number filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose for the fifth time in six weeks,
while U.S. consumer prices fell in May by the most in more than
three years, possibly giving the U.S. Federal Reserve more room
to help a struggling economy.
The euro managed to gain against the U.S. dollar despite the
tensions at the heart of the euro area as investors continued to
shake out large bearish positions ahead of the Greek elections.
The euro has spent the week within a range between a near
two-year low set on June 1 of $1.2288 and Monday's three-week
high of $1.2672. It recently traded near $1.26, up 0.3 percent.
With Spain and Italy's borrowing costs remaining at sky-high
levels, the currency's gains are seen short-lived.
Copper prices edged 0.5 percent higher in a quiet session as
investors were unwilling to take on any large bets ahead of
Sunday's Greek election, which is seen as critical for the
metal's near-term demand outlook.