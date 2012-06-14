GLOBAL MARKETS-Cenbank readiness sends euro, stocks higher

* Wall Street hits session high after cenbank action report
* Greek bank stocks rise more than 20 pct
* Spain's 10-year yield briefly ticks above 7.0 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks jumped and the
euro strengthened against the U.S. dollar after Reuters reported
major central banks are ready to intervene to keep markets
operating smoothly in case of turmoil following Sunday's Greek
elections.
Market movements have been volatile this week as investors
struggled for insights on the likely outcome of the pivotal
elections that could determine whether Greece stays in the euro
zone.
Central bankers stand ready to act if severe market strains
emerge after an unusual confluence of three elections this
weekend, with important polls in Egypt and France as well.
U.S. stocks hit session highs after the report. The euro
extended gains versus the greenback.
With the backdrop of coordinated action from central banks,
"any reaction to what Wall Street would consider to be an
adverse vote (in Greece) would be over fairly quickly," said
John Manley, chief equity strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in New York.
Manley, however, said rising yields in Spain and Italy will
still keep the market under pressure. "I can't imagine it as the
start of the big move up because there are still many issues out
there."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 156.85 points,
or 1.26 percent, at 12,653.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 14.48 points, or 1.10 percent, at 1,329.36. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.58 points, or 0.52
percent, at 2,833.19.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 11/32, the yield at 1.6369 percent.
The MSCI world equity index added 0.2
percent, and U.S.-dollar denominated Nikkei futures gained x
percent.
Spain's 10-year yield was near 6.96 percent after it briefly
topped the 7.0 percent mark, the level at which other highly
indebted euro zone nations were forced to seek bailouts. Italian
yields also rose as investors worried that Spain's financial
problems would contaminate Italy as well.
U.S. stocks were up earlier on optimism that Greece's
conservative New Democracy party, which has supported the
country's bailout deal with international lenders, would usher
in a government that would manage to keep the country in the
euro zone.
Greek banking stocks jumped more than 20 percent
this week amid market talk that secret opinion polls showed a
bailout-friendly government was likely to emerge after the
election. Greek law forbids the publication of opinion polls in
the two weeks ahead of a vote.