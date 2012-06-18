GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips, sentiment sours after Greek vote

* Riskier assets suffer as euro zone debt worries haunt
markets
* Spanish bond yields rise to levels seen unsustainable
* European shares lose early gains, U.S. stocks open lower
* Safe-haven bonds rise; crude oil prices fall
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 18 The euro fell sharply and
long-dated government debt prices rose on Monday as initial
enthusiasm over a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in
Greek elections soon gave way to pessimism about the nagging
debt crisis still facing the euro zone.
Spanish bond yields hit a new euro-era high above 7.0
percent, a level considered unsustainable, as worries that Spain
may need more funds than previously expected to bail out its
struggling bank sector cut short a rally sparked by Greek
election results on Sunday. Italian bond yields also jumped.
European equity markets reversed early gains and stocks on
Wall Street opened lower, pulled down by European concerns and
recent data that points to a deteriorating U.S. economy.
Greek voters gave a majority to parties supporting the
country's economic bailout on Sunday, easing worries about a
break up in the euro zone and initially boosting risk assets.
But a relief rally among so-called risk assets soon fizzled
and prices of safe-havens, such as bonds, rose.
"The win in Greece does not really resolve anything. It's
still going to be tough for Greece," said Boris Schlossberg,
managing director at investment advisory firm BK Asset
Management in New York.
"And with Spanish and Italian yields at high levels, the
credit market remained skeptical that Europe is going to get out
of the debt crisis."
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 69.32 points, or 0.54 percent, at 12,697.85. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 8.26 points, or 0.62 percent,
at 1,334.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.40
points, or 0.64 percent, at 2,854.40.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.2 percent to 991.74 points.
The price on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose
6/32 to yield 1.57 percent. Prices on German 10-year bonds
also rose, yielding 1.41 percent.
Bids on Spain's key 10-year government bonds sent yields
up as high as 7.3 percent, the highest level in
the euro era and above the rate at which Greece, Ireland and
Portugal were forced to seek international bail-outs.
The euro fell about 1.0 percent to $1.2597, off a
one-month high reached during Asian trading in reaction to the
Greek vote. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3 percent to
81.864.
In the commodity markets, the concerns over the euro zone
erased initial gains in reaction to the Greek vote and gave gold
prices a boost as its safe-haven status returned to the fore.
Brent crude was down 1.59 cents at $96.02 a barrel,
sliding from a one-week high of $99.50 a barrel hit early in the
session. U.S. oil futures fell $1.38 at $82.65 a barrel.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,621.30 an ounce.