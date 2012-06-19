GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro gain as investors eye central bank help

* Euro rises against the dollar as Fed awaited
* U.S. stocks open higher
* Brent crude up after touching 17-month lows
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 19 World stocks and the euro
gained on Tuesday as Europe's worsening debt crisis and its
impact on global growth encouraged talk of a policy response by
the world's major central banks.
U.S. Federal Reserve begins on Tuesday a two-day
policy-setting meeting with investors focused on whether it will
unveil any more stimulus to support the lackluster recovery.
Expectations of further stimulus from the Fed pressured the U.S.
dollar across the board.
U.S. stocks were moderately higher, while world stocks, as
measured by the MSCI's all-country world equity index
rose 0.6 percent.
The euro was last up 0.5 percent on the day at
$1.2640 after hitting session highs of $1.2647.
"There is positioning ahead of the Fed with the dollar
unable to capitalize on euro negative sentiment ahead of the
Fed," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth
Foreign Exchange in Washington. "The risk is relatively high
that (Fed) officials will signal the need for more stimulus."
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 68.87 points, or 0.54 percent, at 12,810.69. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 9.67 points, or 0.72 percent, at
1,354.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 25.06
points, or 0.87 percent, at 2,920.39.
A surprise fall in British inflation strengthened the chance
of steps from the Bank of England to support the UK economy as
it feels the heat of the euro zone's problems.
Gains in riskier asset markets were limited by concerns over
a sharp rise in Spain's short-term borrowing costs, a big fall
in German investor confidence, and fresh worries about Greece's
commitment to its bailout plan.
On Monday, initial enthusiasm over a weekend victory for
pro-bailout parties in Greek elections gave way to worry about
the nagging debt crisis still facing the euro zone.
Spain was forced to pay yields of over five percent to sell
12- and 18-month Treasury bills in an auction as investors
worried the country will soon have to ask for international aid.
It faces a bigger test on Thursday with a sale of longer-term
bonds. [ID: ID:nL5E8HJ8PP]
In the oil market, Brent crude bounced from near a 17-month
low.