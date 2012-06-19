GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, euro gains on central bank hopes

* Euro gains against U.S. dollar on Fed hopes
* World stocks jump more than 1 pct
* Brent crude up slightly after touching 17-month lows
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 19 World stocks rose and the euro
gained o n T uesday amid optimism the world's major central banks
will provide more economic stimulus as the euro zone debt crisis
worsens.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday began a two-day
policy-setting meeting, with investors focused on whether it
will unveil any more stimulus to support the lackluster
recovery.
Analysts expect the Fed to extend its long-term bond-buying
through "Operation Twist" by a few months from its planned end
later in June. Expectations of further stimulus from the Fed
pressured the U.S. dollar.
Investors have been worried about the impact of the euro
zone debt crisis on the global economy, particularly as U.S.
economic growth appears to be losing momentum.
U.S. stocks ended up sharply, while world stocks, as
measured by the MSCI's all-country world equity index
climbed 1.3 percent.
The euro was last up 0.9 percent at $1.2689 after
hitting session highs above $1.27.
"People are anticipating some type of response from the Fed
tomorrow and are buying or covering shorts in anticipation of
that," said Paul Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING
Investment Management in New York.
A Fed statement is due after the meeting ends on Wednesday,
usually around 2:15 p.m. EST (1815 GMT).
A surprise fall in British inflation strengthened the chance
of steps from the Bank of England to support the UK economy as
it feels the heat of the euro zone's problems.
Also, British media reports said German Chancellor Angela
Merkel was poised to use Europe's dual bailout funds, known as
the European Financial Stability Facility, or EFSF, and the
European Stability Mechanism, or ESM, to buy up the debt of
countries like Italy and Spain.
But a German government official told Reuters there was no
discussion at a G20 summit in Mexico this week about using
Europe's rescue funds to buy the bonds of stricken members of
the euro zone.
Growth-related stocks led Wall Street's rally, with the S&P
materials sector up 2 percent and the financial sector
up 1.7 percent. U.S. Steel Corp jumped 9.5 percent
to $20.15 and Bank of America added 4.5 percent to
$8.11.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 95.51 points,
or 0.75 percent, at 12,837.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 13.20 points, or 0.98 percent, at 1,357.98. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 34.43 points, or 1.19
percent, at 2,929.76.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 added 1.6 percent
while Spain's IBEX rose 2.7 percent.
Concerns mounted over a sharp rise in Spain's short-term
borrowing costs, a big fall in German investor confidence and
Greece's commitment to its bailout plan.
German economic sentiment posted its biggest drop since 1998
this month, data showed.
Spain came closer to becoming the largest euro zone country
yet to be shut out of credit markets when it had to pay a euro
era record price to sell short-term debt.
The euro zone's fourth-largest economy had to pay 5.07
percent to sell 12-month Treasury bills and 5.11 percent to sell
18-month paper - an increase of about 200 basis points on the
last auction for the same maturities a month ago. Yields on
longer-term bonds rose over 7.0 percent recently.
On Monday, initial enthusiasm over a weekend victory for
pro-bailout parties in Greek elections gave way to worry about
the nagging debt crisis still facing the euro zone.
In the oil market, Brent crude oil futures ended lower as
European supplies remain ample. In London, ICE Brent crude for
August delivery ended down 29 cents, or 0.30 percent, at
$95.76 a barrel, the lowest settlement for front-month Brent
since Jan. 25, 2011.
U.S. crude futures rebounded on optimism about further Fed
stimulus. NYMEX crude for July delivery settled at $84.03
a barrel, up 76 cents.
U.S. Treasury prices fell as some investors closed out
profitable positions before the Fed decision. U.S. benchmark
10-year notes were last down 14/32 in price to yield
1.62 percent, up from 1.57 percent late on Mon day.
Gold prices eased for the first time in eight days ahead of
the Fed statement. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at
$1,620.31 an ounce.