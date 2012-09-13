GLOBAL-MARKETS-U.S. stocks little changed, oil up as Fed awaited

* Jobless, wholesale inflation data reinforce easing view
* Dollar falls broadly as markets bet on Fed easing
* U.S. Treasuries rise ahead of Fed, 30-year auction
* Crude oil extends gains
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks were little
changed and the dollar weakened on Thursday as investors awaited
the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, with
expectations high that the U.S. central bank will announce a new
round of monetary easing.
The euro, however, weakened against the dollar on a report
that Greece may need a third bailout.
U.S. Treasuries rose on the expectations that the Fed will
launch a new round of bond purchases to spur the economy and
ahead of a sale of 30-year bonds. Oil prices climbed, stoked by
tensions in the Middle East as well as the Fed meeting.
Markets expect the U.S. central bank, in its policy
statement due out at the close of its two-day meeting later in
the day, in addition to announcing further quantitative easing
will signal that the weak U.S. economy will require very low
interest rates for at least another three years.
"Given Bernanke's comments at Jackson Hole, the markets
expect some sort of easing," said Matthew Lifson, senior trader
and analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Princeton, New
Jersey.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, at the Fed's annual conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last month, had stressed the need to
bring down the country's stubbornly high jobless rate and said
the U.S. central bank would act as needed to spur the recovery.
U.S. economic data released on Thursday reinforced the view
on Fed easing. The number of Americans filing new claims for
jobless benefits rose in the latest week to a two-month high of
382,000, though part of the increase was attributed to effects
of Tropical Storm Isaac.
The government also reported that wholesale prices excluding
volatile food and energy costs rose 0.2 percent in August,
slowing from a 0.4 percent increase in July.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.99 points,
or 0.12 percent, at 13,349.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.16 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,437.72. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.89 points, or 0.22
percent, at 3,121.21.
"The upside (for stocks) is probably less than the downside.
The real question is, What is the long-term impact and can we
get coordinated fiscal policy and governmental or congressional
stimulus in conjunction with the monetary policy?" said Jordan
Waxman, a managing director at HighTower Advisors in New York.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 10/32, with
the yield at 1.7213 percent.
The dollar fell to a seven-month low against the yen.
The dollar suffered from expectations that quantitative
easing would dilute the value of the currency. The euro was
helped by signs the euro zone may be starting to get on top of
its debt troubles.
The euro fell to session lows against the dollar, with
traders citing a Dow Jones report quoting an International
Monetary Fund official as saying that Greece may need a third
bailout. The report also reported Greece can't bridge funding
gap and has met only 22 percent of program targets, traders
said.
The euro hit a session low of $1.2881 and was last at
$1.2898.
The Fed expectations and a rise in tensions in the Middle
East following the killing of the U.S. ambassador in Libya
pushed oil prices above $116 per barrel, consolidating a 30
percent rise since late June. Gold prices hovered at six-month
highs.
The MSCI index of global shares was down 0.04 percent, just
below a five-month high reached on Wednesday after a German
court gave the green light to the euro zone's new bailout fund.
Shares in Europe dipped in light trade. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of pan-European shares was down 0.33 percent at
1104.39 points.
The Fed's decision is expected to be released at 12:30 p.m.
ET (1630 GMT), followed by Chairman Ben Bernanke's news
conference about two hours later.