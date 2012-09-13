GLOBAL-MARKETS-U.S. stocks rally after new Fed easing program

* U.S. stocks rally after Fed eases
* Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rises
* U.S. dollar extends losses versus Japanese yen after Fed
eases
* Fed says it will buy more MBS starting Friday
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks and Treasury
yields rose while the dollar weakened on Thursday after the
Federal Reserve launched another stimulus program, saying it
will continue to buy mortgage related debt and other securities
until the outlook for jobs improves substantially so long as
inflation remains contained.
As part of its new round of quantitative easing,the Fed said
it would buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month and would
keep interest rates exceptionally low until the middle of 2015.
"The market got what it wanted," said James Meyer, chief
investment officer at Tower Bridge Advisers in West
Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. "Stocks immediately shot up."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 76.35 points,
or 0.57 percent, to 13,409.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 7.29 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,443.85. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 14.21 points, or 0.46
percent, to 3,128.52.
The MCSI index of global shares was up 0.46
percent to 333.26.
Meyer said the rally might not be long-lived, since risk
assets have already been rallying on the view the Fed would ease
monetary policy further.
Brent crude oil prices rose to $116.44 per barrel on the
view that monetary easing would lead to more economic growth and
more demand for oil.
"We could see higher oil prices on the idea of growing
demand alone," said Carl Larry, president of Oil Outlooks in New
York.
U.S. government debt prices turned negative in choppy
trading after the Fed's announcement as investors chose riskier
assets for potentially better returns over safe-haven U.S.
government debt with low yields.
The benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded
down 11/32 in price, its yield rising to 1.80 percent.
The 30-year bonds fell 28/32 in price to yield
2.97 percent.
The dollar weakened against the euro with the euro at
$1.2913. It gained against the yen. Earlier, it had fallen to a
7-month low versus the yen.