GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed easing plan spurs risk rally, dollar slips

* Cyclical shares gain; global shares at 13-month highs
* Treasury yields rise as safe-haven bid ebbs, Fed buys MBS
* Dollar hits 4-month low against euro on Fed action, ECB
* Italian 10-year yields fall below 5 percent
* Gold reaches 6-1/2-month high after Fed; oil extends gains
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The Federal Reserve's
aggressive new plan to spark the U.S. economy lit a fire under
risk assets on Friday, sending global stocks to a 13-month high
and driving the dollar to a more than four-month low against the
euro.
Brent crude oil rose to a four-month peak, the S&P 500
neared a five-year high and European shares rose to the highest
level in 14 months.
The Fed on Thursday said it would pump $40 billion into the
economy each month until the U.S. jobs market shows a sustained
improvement. The aggressive action enhanced what was an already
upbeat mood in financial markets since the European Central Bank
announced plans to cut the borrowing costs of struggling euro
zone members.
"Markets had expected more quantitative easing, but they
hadn't expected (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke and the Fed to be as
aggressive as they were," said Jeffrey Given, senior managing
director and senior portfolio manager at John Hancock Asset
Management in Boston.
"The Fed made it sound as if even after the economy
recovers, interest rates will remain low. More people are moving
into risky assets because Ben is not going to pull the punch
bowl away," he said.
On Wall Street, stocks rose, with cyclicals and financials
leading the way higher. An index of U.S. housing shares, aided
by the Fed's plan to buy mortgage-backed securities, rose 2.8
percent.
In bond markets, yields on 10-year Italian government bonds
fell below 5 percent for the first time since late March as the
Fed's announcement enhanced the recently improved sentiment
toward riskier assets.
In contrast, U.S. Treasuries prices fell and yields rose as
investors turned away from safe-haven U.S. debt. The Fed's new
buying plans focus on mortgage-backed debt rather than
Treasuries.
Euro zone finance ministers were meeting in Cyprus on
Friday, hoping to build on progress the bloc has made this
month, following the plans announced by ECB President Mario
Draghi and a German court's green light this week for the euro
zone's new ESM bailout fund.
Spain was being pressed to clarify whether it would seek the
financial support which would clear the way for the ECB to buy
its bonds. Questions remain whether Madrid could be tempted by
the recent drop in its borrowing costs to tough it out without a
politically unpopular EU bailout program.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.89 points,
or 0.48 percent, at 13,604.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.92 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,468.91. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.38 points, or 1.06
percent, at 3,189.21.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as investors chose assets that
they believed would offer better returns. The benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury note fell 1-07/32, its yield rising to 1.86
percent from 1.73 percent late on Thursday.
European equities surged, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index rising 1.6 percent to 1118.17 points. The
MSCI index of global stocks jumped 1.7 percent
to 340.40 points, near the highest level since August last year.
DOLLAR WEAKNESS
The dollar index measured against a basket of
currencies fell to its lowest level in over four months at
78.714 after the Fed's move.
The dollar's broad decline left the euro at a four-month
high above $1.31, the latest in a string of technical and
psychological levels it has cut through this week.
"With Europe getting their act together (at least
temporarily), the Fed flooding the market with cash, and China
talking (about) stimulatory infrastructure projects, the three
largest influences of market dynamics could be creating a bull
market for at least the near term," said Neal Gilbert, currency
strategist at GFT Forex.
Brent rose $1.08 to $117.00 a barrel by 1541 GMT,
after reaching a four-month peak of $117.95 earlier. The global
North Sea benchmark was on track to end the week up more than 2
percent.
U.S. crude rose $1.31 to $99.62 a barrel after
hitting a four-month high of $100.42. It was set to close the
week up 3 percent.
Base metals also rallied. Aluminium, copper, lead
and zinc all jumped between 3 and 5 percent on hopes the Fed's
move would bolster global demand for manufacturing and building
materials.
Gold rose to a 6-1/2-month high of $1,777.51 an
ounce, putting it on course for a fourth straight week of rises
and extending Thursday's 2 percent gain.
ITALIAN APPETITE
Ten-year Italian yields fell below 5 percent
for the first time since March 26 and were down 6 basis points
on the day at 4.97 percent. Equivalent Spanish yields
shed 3.5 bps to 5.64 percent.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.9 percent in August, boosted by
auto sales and high gasoline prices, but the underlying tone
pointed to modest growth in the third quarter. Meanwhile,
consumer prices rose 0.6 percent as the cost of gasoline rose.
But the markets paid the data little mind.
"The Fed has signaled that unemployment will be their main
focus," Given said. "There's no reason to think the Fed - even
with slightly better economic numbers - will take the punch bowl
away. So, with the exception of unemployment, the market is not
paying much attention to the data."