GLOBAL-MARKETS-Fed stimulus plan spurs risk rally; dollar slips

* Cyclical shares gain; global shares near 13-month highs
* Dollar hits 4-month low against euro on Fed action, ECB
* Treasury yields rise as safe-haven bid ebbs, Fed buys MBS
* Italian 10-year yields fall below 5 percent
* Gold reaches 6-1/2-month high after Fed; oil extends gains
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The Federal Reserve's
aggressive new plan to spark the U.S. economy lit a fire under
risk assets on Friday, sending global stocks to a 13-month high
and driving the dollar to a more than four-month low against the
euro.
Brent crude oil rose to a four-month peak, the S&P 500
neared a five-year high and European shares rose to their
highest in 14 months.
The Fed on Thursday said it would pump $40 billion into the
economy each month until the jobs market shows sustained
improvement. The aggressive action enhanced what was an already
upbeat mood in financial markets since the European Central Bank
announced plans to cut the borrowing costs of struggling euro
zone members.
"Markets had expected more quantitative easing, but they
hadn't expected (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke and the Fed to be as
aggressive as they were," said Jeffrey Given, senior managing
director and senior portfolio manager at John Hancock Asset
Management in Boston.
"The Fed made it sound as if even after the economy
recovers, interest rates will remain low. More people are moving
into risky assets because Ben is not going to pull the punch
bowl away," he said.
On Wall Street, stocks rose, with cyclicals and financials
leading the way. An index of U.S. housing shares, aided by the
Fed's plan to buy mortgage-backed securities, rose 2.8 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.67 points,
or 0.26 percent, at 13,574.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.93 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,465.92. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 32.17 points, or 1.02
percent, at 3,187.99.
In bond markets, yields on 10-year Italian government bonds
fell below 5 percent for the first time since late March as the
Fed's announcement enhanced the recently improved sentiment
toward riskier assets.
In contrast, U.S. Treasuries prices fell and yields rose as
investors chose assets they believed would offer better returns.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note price
fell 1-9/32, its yield rising to 1.86 percent from 1.73 percent
late on Thursday.
Euro zone finance ministers were meeting in Cyprus on
Friday, hoping to build on progress the bloc has made this month
following the plans announced by ECB President Mario Draghi and
a German court's green light this week for the euro zone's new
ESM bailout fund.
Spain was being pressed to clarify whether it would seek the
financial support which would clear the way for the ECB to buy
its bonds. Questions remain whether Madrid could be tempted by
the recent drop in its borrowing costs to tough it out without a
politically unpopular EU bailout program.
European equities surged, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index rising 1.25 percent to 1,120.15. The MSCI
index of global stocks jumped 1.5 percent to
339.69, near its highest since August last year.
DOLLAR WEAKNESS
The dollar index measured against a basket of
currencies fell 0.5 percent to stand near four-month lows at
78.903 after the Fed's move.
The dollar's broad decline left the euro at a
four-month high above $1.31, the latest in a string of technical
and psychological levels it has cut through this week.
"With Europe getting their act together (at least
temporarily), the Fed flooding the market with cash, and China
talking (about) stimulatory infrastructure projects, the three
largest influences of market dynamics could be creating a bull
market for at least the near term," said Neal Gilbert, currency
strategist at GFT Forex.
Brent crude oil rose 67 cents to $116.55 a barrel by
1735 GMT after reaching a four-month peak of $117.95. The global
North Sea benchmark was on track to end the week up more than 2
percent.
U.S. crude rose 36 cents to $98.68 a barrel after
hitting a four-month high of $100.42. It was set to close the
week up 3 percent.
Base metals also rallied. Aluminium, copper, lead
and zinc all jumped between 3 and 5 percent on hopes the Fed's
move would bolster global demand for manufacturing and building
materials.
Gold hit a 6-1/2-month high, putting it on course for
a fourth straight week of rises and extending Thursday's 2
percent gain. Spot gold stood at $1.772.03 an ounce at 1708 GMT.
German bond yields hit an 11-week high on Friday as low-risk
government bonds sold off after the Fed stimulus moves.
The shift to higher-yielding assets helped drive 10-year
Italian bond yields briefly below 5 percent for the first time
since May as positive sentiment grew after a week in which the
euro zone successfully negotiated key obstacles on its way to
resolving its three-year-old debt crisis.
Ten-year Italian yields fell below 5 percent
for the first time since March 26 and were down 4 basis points
on the day at 4.99 percent. Equivalent Spanish yields
stood at 5.82 percent.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.9 percent in August, boosted by
auto sales and high gasoline prices, but the underlying tone
pointed to modest growth in the third quarter. Meanwhile,
consumer prices rose 0.6 percent as the cost of gasoline rose.
But the markets paid the data little mind.
"The Fed has signalled that unemployment will be their main
focus," Given said. "There's no reason to think the Fed - even
with slightly better economic numbers - will take the punch bowl
away. So, with the exception of unemployment, the market is not
paying much attention to the data."