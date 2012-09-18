GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall for second straight day

* Shares in Europe and U.S. fall for second day
* Concerns grow about Spain taking bailout
* Crude oil steadies after drop in previous session
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Shares in Europe and the
United States fell for a second day o n T uesday as doubts grew
over Spain's willingness to ask for an aid package, raising new
concerns about Europe's debt crisis, and FedEx cut its profit
forecast because of the slowing global economy.
Equities are coming off strong gains last week, when the
Federal Reserve promised to keep pumping money into the U.S.
economy and the euro zone's bailout fund got crucial backing
from a German court. The S&P climbed to multi-year highs while
European shares reached a 14-month peak.
Many investors said the pullback this week was to be
expected as investors took profits, especially as questions
remain over the pace of economic growth.
European shares fell 0.4 percent while the S&P lost
0.2 percent. Global indexes fell 0.45 percent.
"If we don't start seeing stronger U.S. economic data and
Chinese, or we don't start seeing strong policy measures out of
the Chinese, then I think we're going be due for a correction,"
said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory
Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He added that a pullback
could take the S&P 5 percent below current levels.
U.S. markets were also pressured after FedEx Corp,
an economic bellwether, cut its 2013 profit outlook, citing
weakening global economic conditions. Its stock fell 1.9
percent.
Investors are becoming worried that Spain may try to avoid
accepting what would be a politically unpopular EU/IMF bailout.
Requesting aid is a condition for the European Central Bank to
start buying bonds of any troubled euro zone government under
its plan to lower debt yields, which has helped to achieve the
recent lull in the euro zone crisis.
"We take the view that delaying tactics by the Spanish
government to request aid could backfire and lead to renewed
upward pressure on yields because markets are effectively
assuming that an aid request is more or less a done deal," said
Rabobank economist Elwin de Groot.
Uncertainty was evident in bond markets. German Bund prices
rose 0.38 percent as the reversal of the recent falls
continued, though borrowing costs for Italy and Spain eased.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields dipped back below
the 6 percent barrier that was breached on Monday and were 5
basis points lower at 5.97 percent.
The euro dropped 0.5 percent, putting it back below
$1.306. The yen was also pressured, with speculation that the
Bank of Japan might loosen policy on Wednesday following last
week's move by the U.S. central bank.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.53 points,
or 0.02 percent, at 13,555.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 2.59 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,458.60. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.52 points, or 0.05
percent, at 3,177.16.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
13/32, the yield at 1.7961 percent.
Sterling, plus the Australian and New Zealand dollars,
softened against the U.S. currency after all three had made
recent sharp gains. The Aussie slipped after the Australian
central bank left the door open for a rate cut.
"Unless we get this (Spanish) uncertainty out of the way, we
expect the euro to face some resistance around its highs," said
Adam Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole.
Comments by Belgian ECB policymaker Luc Coene also put
downward pressure on the euro. He said o n M onday that an
interest rate cut, charging banks to deposit cash and a new
offer of ultra-cheap long-term funding were all potential
options for the ECB.
GROWTH FOCUS
Coene also warned that Spain's borrowing costs would jump
again unless it accepts an aid program.
But Madrid, which is trying to cash in on the current benign
conditions with two bond auctions this week, saw its borrowing
costs fall slightly at a 4.5 billion euro sale of short-term
debt. Greece also sold three-month T-bills.
A more serious test will come on Thursday when Spain
attempts to sell the same amount of 3- and 10-year debt. It has
not tried to auction as much in one sale since early March, when
an ECB decision to flood the banking system with cheap
three-year loans had temporarily calmed the markets.
Adding to economic worries, the Swiss government cut its
growth forecast for this year and next, saying signs of a
worldwide economic slowdown had intensified. In addition, fears
about China's wobbling economy hit shares in commodity-rich
Australia.
Oil prices, up almost 10 percent since early August,
were holding near $114 a barrel by mid-morning following a drop
in the previous session, while gold edged lower.
"Investors are really in defensive mode today, and probably
will stay that way until Thursday, when we get the fresh read on
manufacturing out from China," said Juliana Roadley, a market
analyst at Commonwealth Securities. A flash reading of China's
purchasing managers' index for September is due on Sept. 20.
Brighter news came from Germany, where the ZEW index of
analyst and investor morale rose more than expected in August
following the ECB's promise to preserve the euro.
"The rise clearly reflects the positive reaction to the
ECB's announcement of the new bond-buying program, which has
boosted financial market sentiment and significantly reduced the
big systemic risks to the euro," said Aline Schuiling, senior
economist at ABN Amro.