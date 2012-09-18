GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth woes stall stocks as QE rally pauses

* Shares in Europe and U.S. fall for second day
* Concerns grow about Spain taking bailout
* Crude oil extends decline from previous session
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Shares in Europe and the
United States dipped on Tuesday, dropping modestly for a second
straight day amid signs of slowing economic growth.
Doubts grew over Spain's willingness to ask for an aid
package, raising new concerns about Europe's debt crisis and the
euro, while bellwether FedEx cut its profit forecast, darkening
the corporate earnings outlook.
In addition, the Swiss government cut its growth forecast
for this year and next.
Equities are coming off the strong gains made last week when
the Federal Reserve promised to keep pumping money into the U.S.
economy and the euro zone's bailout fund got crucial backing
from a German court. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed to
multi-year highs while European shares reached a 14-month peak.
Many investors said the pullback this week was to be
expected as investors took profits and had no major catalysts.
The FTSEurofirst-300 Index closed 0.4 percent lower
while the S&P 500 slid 0.1 percent. A Morgan Stanley index of
global stocks fell 0.43 percent.
"The market is digesting not only the gains from last week,
but really the move you've had up over the last six weeks," said
Seth Setrakian, partner and co-head of U.S. equities at First
New York Securities in New York. "Now, fundamentals and actual
news have to come through, versus just the central bank trying
to juice everything up."
FedEx Corp cited weakening global economic
conditions for its reduced 2013 profit outlook. Its stock fell
3.1 percent to $86.55.
However, Apple Inc, the most valuable U.S. company,
continued its meteoric rise as consumers sign up for the new
iPhone. Its shares, up more than 70 percent so far this year,
closed at a new high of $701.91.
Investors are becoming worried that Spain may try to avoid
accepting what would be a politically unpopular European Union/
International Monetary Fund bailout. Re questing aid is a
condition for the European Central Bank to start buying bonds of
any troubled euro-zone government.
"We take the view that delaying tactics by the Spanish
government to request aid could backfire and lead to renewed
upward pressure on yields because markets are effectively
assuming that an aid request is more or less a done deal," said
Rabobank economist Elwin de Groot.
Uncertainty was evident in bond markets. German Bund prices
rose 0.26 percent as the reversal of the recent falls
continued, though borrowing costs for Italy and Spain eased.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields dipped back below
the 6 percent barrier that was breached on Monday after a
successful auction of short-term debt.
The euro dropped 0.58 percent. The yen was also
pressured, with speculation that the Bank of Japan might loosen
policy on Wednesday following last week's move by the U.S.
central bank.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.69 points,
or 0.09 percent, at 13,564.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 1.87 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,459.32. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.87 points, or 0.03
percent, at 3,177.80.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
11/32, the yield at 1.8031 percent.
Inflation expectations spiked on Friday after the Fed's QE3
announcement but have retreated from their highest level since
2006 with weaker equity and oil prices, according to analysts.
A measure of longer-term inflation expectations is the yield
premium, or inflation breakeven rates, on regular Treasuries
over Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS. The
10-year TIPS breakeven rate, which gauges investors' inflation
expectations, was 2.57 percentage points midday Tuesday, down 3
basis points from Monday's close. It rose above 2.70 points on
Monday, analysts said.
Sterling, as well as the Australian and New Zealand dollars,
softened against the U.S. currency after all three had made
recent sharp gains. The Aussie slipped after the Australian
central bank left the door open for a rate cut.
"Unless we get this (Spanish) uncertainty out of the way, we
expect the euro to face some resistance around its highs," said
Adam Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole.
Comments by Belgian ECB policymaker Luc Coene also put
downward pressure on the euro. He said Monday that an
interest-rate cut, charging banks to deposit cash and a new
offer of ultra-cheap long-term funding were all potential
options for the ECB.
GROWTH FOCUS
Oil prices, up almost 10 percent since early August,
extended Monday's decline by dropping 1.6 percent on economic
growth concerns, which could weigh on demand prospects. Brent
crude is down almost 4 percent over the past two sessions.
Spot gold prices reversed an earlier decline to trade
at $1,769.64 an ounce, up from $1,760.95 at Monday's New York
close.
"Investors are really in defensive mode today, and probably
will stay that way until Thursday, when we get the fresh read on
manufacturing out from China," said Juliana Roadley, a market
analyst at Commonwealth Securities.
A preliminary reading of China's purchasing managers' index
for September is due on Sept. 20, along with similar data from
the United States and Europe.