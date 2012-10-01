GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro advance on growth in U.S. manufacturing

* Major stock indexes rise at start of quarter
* U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly expands in September
* Euro gains versus dollar, U.S. crude advances
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Stocks in major markets rallied
at the start of a new quarter after a survey showed the U.S.
manufacturing sector expanded last month for the first time
since May, offsetting weak factory data in Europe and Asia.
Results of a Spanish bank stress test on Friday that showed
troubles in the sector were no worse than feared helped boost
the euro. Spanish bond yields fell although uncertainty remained
about when Madrid will request a bailout from the E.U.
U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded in September as new
orders and employment picked up, an industry report showed on
Monday. It was the first time since May that the index has been
above the 50 threshold that indicates expansion in the sector.
Earlier, surveys showed factory output in Europe and Asia
wilted again last month, flagging a return to recession for the
euro zone and a seventh straight quarter of slowing growth in
China.
"The U.S. economy is growing at a slow pace, but it is still
growing. The ISM number suggests that things are not that bad.
We're not quite at the point where things are good, but this
indicates strongly that things are not so bad," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
"Despite a recent spate of weaker-than-expected data from
across the world, markets are looking forward. There is a lot of
hope that the worst-case scenario is off the table not only for
now, but for good."
The MSCI global stock index rose 1.0 percent
to 334.93. The FTSEurofirst-300 index of pan-European shares
rose 1.51 percent to end at 1,105.68 points.
Wall Street stocks rose after closing out their best third
quarter since 2010.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 136.55
points, or 1.02 percent, at 13,573.68. The S&P 500 was up
15.07 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,455.74. The Nasdaq Composite
rose 27.77 points, or 0.89 percent, at 3,144.00.
SPAIN GAIN
Spanish banks will need 59.3 billion euros in extra capital
to ride out a serious economic downturn, an independent report
showed late on Friday, matching market expectations. The country
is expected to need international help to meet its debt
financing needs.
The euro gained 0.4 percent to $1.2904 helped also by
better-than-expected U.S. data which dented demand for the
safe-haven U.S. dollar. Investors also sold the U.S. currency on
concern the Federal Reserve's decision last month adopt another
round of bond buying would dilute the value of the dollar.
Investors were awaiting the outcome of credit agency Moody's
review of Spain's sovereign debt rating. Europe's fourth largest
economy may be downgraded to junk status, piling pressure on it
to seek an international bailout soon.
"A downgrade could force Spain's hand in seeking a bailout
and should see a relief rally in the euro," said Adam Myers,
senior foreign exchange strategist at Credit Agricole. "But
until that happens, weak economic data will add to the downward
pressure on the euro."
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 78.08 yen.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 2/32, with
the yield at 1.6404 percent.
Brent crude oil extended gains after U.S. data,
before retreating to last trade 28 cents lower at $112.05.
rose 41 cents to trade at $92.61.
"While cyclical activity indicators still paint the picture
of a weak recovery, a turn is starting to become evident...
Further interest rate cuts and looser fiscal policies will also
boost confidence into year-end despite event risk around the
U.S. fiscal cliff," said analysts from Merrill Lynch, who expect
Brent to hit $120 per barrel before year-end.
Spot gold prices rose slightly to about $1,775 an
ounce.