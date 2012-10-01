GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro buoyed by growth in US manufacturing

* U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly expands in September
* Spanish bank stress test results send up European equities
* Euro edges up versus dollar; Treasuries give up gains
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Stocks in major markets rallied
on Monday after a survey showed the U.S. manufacturing sector
expanded last month for the first time since May and as the
results of Spain's bank stress test drove gains in European
financial shares.
The euro rose from a three-week low against the dollar while
Treasury prices surrendered gains after the U.S. data dented
demand for safe-haven assets.
The results of the Spanish bank stress test, which were
released after the close of European markets on Friday, showed
that troubles in the sector were no worse than feared.
Spanish bond yields fell, although uncertainty remained
about when Madrid will request a bailout from the European
Union.
The Institute for Supply Management, an industry group,
reported that its index of U.S. factory activity rose to a
reading of 51.5 in September. It was the first time since May
that the index topped the 50 threshold that indicates expansion
in the sector.
"Numerically, that is a pretty small amount," said Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook Investments
in Lisle, Illinois. "But in terms of looking at the number, it's
the difference between seeing contraction and seeing growth. So
psychologically that's pretty important."
Earlier on Monday, surveys showed factory output in Europe
and Asia wilted again last month, indicating that the euro zone
has sunk back into recession and providing more evidence that
China's economy suffered a seventh straight quarter of slowing
growth.
"Despite a recent spate of weaker-than-expected data from
across the world, markets are looking forward. There is a lot of
hope that the worst-case scenario is off the table not only for
now, but for good," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan
Capital in New York.
The MSCI global stock index rose 0.8 percent
to 334.12. The FTSEurofirst-300 index of pan-European shares
rose 1.45 percent to end at 1,104.97 points.
Wall Street stocks rose after closing out their best third
quarter since 2010 on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 146.18
points, or 1.09 percent, at 13,583.31. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 11.69 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,452.36.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.70 points, or 0.41
percent, at 3,128.93.
SPAIN GAIN
Spanish banks will need 59.3 billion euros in extra capital
to ride out a serious economic downturn, an independent report
showed late on Friday, matching market expectations. The country
is expected to need international help to meet its debt
financing needs.
Investors were awaiting the outcome of credit agency Moody's
review of Spain's sovereign debt rating. Spain, Europe's fourth
largest economy, may be downgraded to junk status, piling
pressure on it to seek an international bailout soon.
"A downgrade could force Spain's hand in seeking a bailout
and should see a relief rally in the euro," said Adam Myers,
senior foreign exchange strategist at Credit Agricole. "But
until that happens, weak economic data will add to the downward
pressure on the euro."
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.2 percent at 78.02 yen
.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 1/32, with
the yield at 1.6284 percent.
Brent crude oil extended gains after the U.S. data,
before retreating to last trade 49 cents lower at $111.90. U.S.
crude rose 18 cents to trade at $92.37.
"While cyclical activity indicators still paint the picture
of a weak recovery, a turn is starting to become evident. ...
Further interest-rate cuts and looser fiscal policies will also
boost confidence into year-end despite event risk around the
U.S. fiscal cliff," said analysts from Merrill Lynch, who expect
Brent to hit $120 per barrel before year-end.
Spot gold prices rose slightly to about $1,776 an
ounce.