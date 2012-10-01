GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise on U.S. data, Spain relief

* U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly expands in September
* Spanish bank stress test results send up European equities
* Euro edges up versus dollar; Treasuries rise in price
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Stocks in major markets rallied
on Monday after a survey showed the U.S. manufacturing sector
expanded last month for the first time since May and as the
results of Spain's bank stress test drove gains in European
financial shares.
The euro rose from a three-week low against the dollar after
the U.S. data dented demand for safe-haven assets. But U.S.
Treasuries prices managed to gain, supported by bond-buying by
the Federal Reserve.
The Institute for Supply Management, an industry group,
reported that its index of U.S. factory activity rose to 51.5 in
September. It was the first time since May that the index topped
the 50 threshold that indicates expansion in the sector.
"Numerically, that is a pretty small amount," said Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook Investments
in Lisle, Illinois. "But in terms of looking at the number, it's
the difference between seeing contraction and seeing growth. So
psychologically that's pretty important."
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Monday the
U.S. central bank did not foresee a recession but that growth
was too slow to bring down the nation's jobless rate. H i s
comments didn't move markets.
Earlier on Monday, surveys showed factory output in Europe
and Asia wilted again last month, indicating that the euro zone
has sunk back into recession and providing more evidence that
China's economy suffered a seventh straight quarter of slowing
growth.
"Despite a recent spate of weaker-than-expected data from
across the world, markets are looking forward. There is a lot of
hope that the worst-case scenario is off the table not only for
now, but for good," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan
Capital in New York.
Wall Street stocks rose after closing out their best third
quarter since 2010 on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 123.22
points, or 0.92 percent, at 13,560.35. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 8.51 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,449.18.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.75 points, or 0.18
percent, at 3,121.98.
The MSCI global stock index rose 0.6 percent
to 333.68. The FTSEurofirst-300 index of pan-European shares
rose 1.42 percent to end at 1,104.71 points.
SPAIN RELIEF
The results of the Spanish bank stress test, which were
released after the close of European markets on Friday, showed
that troubles in the sector were no worse than feared, although
uncertainty remained about when Madrid will request a bailout
from the European Union.
Spanish banks will need 59.3 billion euros in extra capital
to ride out a serious economic downturn, an independent report
showed late on Friday, matching market expectations. The country
is expected to need international help to meet its debt
financing needs.
Investors were awaiting the outcome of credit agency Moody's
review of Spain's sovereign debt rating. Spain, Europe's fourth
largest economy, may be downgraded to junk status, piling
pressure on it to seek an international bailout soon.
"A downgrade could force Spain's hand in seeking a bailout
and should see a relief rally in the euro," said Adam Myers,
senior foreign exchange strategist at Credit Agricole. "But
until that happens, weak economic data will add to the downward
pressure on the euro."
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.2882. Against the
yen, the dollar was up 0.2 percent at 78.02 yen.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 3/32 in
price, with the yield at 1.6215 percent. Hedging
related to corporate issuance also supported Treasuries, after
General Electric Co. launched a $7 billion sale of bonds.
Brent crude oil slipped 23 cents lower at $112.16.
U.S. crude r ose 29 cents to s ettle at $92.48 .
Spot gold prices rose slightly to about $1,777 an
ounce.