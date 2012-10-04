GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hits 2-week high after ECB; stocks rise

* Wall Street trades higher for a 4th day in a row
* Euro higher after Draghi comments on preserving euro
* Oil rebounds on tensions between Syria and Turkey
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 4 The euro notched a two-week high
against the dollar on Thursday and global shares edged higher
after the head of the European Central Bank reiterated a
commitment to preserve the euro.
U.S. data showing the number of Americans filing new claims
for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week
added to a positive tone in equity markets.
Oil prices rebounded a day after registering a steep fall as
escalating tensions between Syria and Turkey raised concerns
over supplies from the Middle East.
ECB President Mario Draghi, speaking after the bank held
benchmark lending rates steady at 0.75 percent, said "the euro
is irreversible." He also said the ECB is ready to buy the bonds
of troubled euro-zone economies that ask for it.
"What strikes me was Draghi reiterating his commitment to
preserve the euro, and that has eased break-up concerns," said
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington. "His commitment to the bond-buying plan
was a positive for the euro as well."
The euro rose 0.8 percent to $1.2999. It earlier
traded as high as $1.3012, the highest level since Sept. 21.
Against the yen, the euro gained 0.7 percent to 101.97 yen
.
U.S. stocks rose for a fourth session, with financial shares
leading the advance, buoyed by Draghi's remarks. The S&P
financial index rose 1.2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.07 points,
or 0.48 percent, to 13,559.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 7.07 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,458.06. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.86 points, or 0.06
percent, to 3,137.09.
The MSCI global stock index edged up 0.6
percent to 335.08. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed down 0.1 percent at 1,099.57, weighed by the gloomy
economic sentiment in Europe. Shares of German chemicals giant
BASF fell 2 percent after the company said it would
cut costs and sell a business because of declining demand from
southern Europe and Britain.
Markets are awaiting Friday's release of the U.S.
government's closely watched monthly reports on jobs growth.
Speculation the jobs data will show stronger-than-expected
growth in September weighed on Treasury prices. The benchmark
U.S. 10-year note was down 7/32, its yield rising to 1.6387
percent.
"Some accounts believe the payrolls data will be better than
the consensus forecast," said Tom di Galoma, managing director
at Navigate Advisors LLC, noting a report from consultants
Challenger, Gray & Christmas showing planned job cuts announced
for the month of September hit a 15-year low.
Also in focus was the Federal Reserve's release of minutes
from its Sept. 12-13 policy meeting at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).
Brent crude rose $2.8 to $110.45 per barrel, after
falling to its lowest since Sept. 20 on Wednesday. U.S. crude
rose $2 cents to $90.15, after dropping to its lowest
since Aug. 3 in the previous session.
Turkey's military hit targets inside Syria for the second
day on Thursday after a mortar bomb fired from Syrian territory
killed five Turkish civilians, marking the most serious
cross-border escalation of the 18-month-old uprising in Syria.
"The hostilities between Syria and Turkey reinforce supply
fears, as a number of pipelines cross the region," said Carsten
Fritsch, oil analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Spot gold rose to an 11-month high of $1,794.40 and
last traded at $1,790.99 an ounce.