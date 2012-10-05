GLOBAL MARKETS-US jobs data drives up equities, dents Treasuries

* U.S. jobless rate falls to 7.8 percent, an almost
four-year low
* Global shares gain; S&P 500 heads for best close since
2007
* Dollar hits two-week high vs yen; bond prices tumble
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 5 The S&P 500 index rose for a
fifth straight day on Friday and was headed for its highest
close since 2007 while Treasury prices tumbled after the U.S.
unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to a near four-year low.
The dollar advanced to a two-week high versus the yen and
the euro gained as investors sold the U.S. and Japanese
currencies, which are often perceived as safe havens.
The United States added 114,000 jobs last month, driving the
jobless rate down to 7.8 percent, the lowest level since January
2009, the Labor Department reported. Payrolls for both July and
August were revised higher.
"The details were about as good as they realistically could
be under the circumstances," said Michael Woolfolk, senior
currency strategist, at BNY Mellon in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 58.99 points,
or 0.43 percent, to 13,634.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 6.33 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,467.73. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 13.77 points, or 0.44
percent, to 3,163.23.
The MSCI global stock index rose 0.7 percent
to 338.29. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index rallied 1
percent to 1,111.03.
European markets had risen earlier after reassurance from
the European Central Bank on Thursday that it stood ready to buy
Spain's bonds if the troubled country requested aid. The ECB
also said Europe had a "fully effective backstop mechanism in
place" to protect the euro.
The ECB envisions buying large volumes of sovereign debt for
periods of one to two months once its bond-buying program is
triggered, senior central bank sources told Reuters.
The dollar rose to 78.87 yen, the highest since Sept. 19,
before pulling back to 78.65 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day
. The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.3054.
Safe-haven government bond prices fell. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 12/32, with the yield at
1.7132 percent.
"Treasuries sank after the jobs report," said Cary Leahey,
economist and senior advisor to Decision Economics in New York.
"Though September job growth was close to expectations,
several facets of the report, particularly the large drop in the
unemployment rate to 7.8 percent, suggested that the Fed was
closer to the exit window," he said, referring to the Federal
Reserve's program of unconventional monetary easing.
Brent futures lost 91 cents at $111.67 a barrel,
having fallen by over $1 to $111.48 earlier.
U.S. crude futures eased $1.56 to $90.15 per barrel,
after climbing nearly 4 percent in the prior session.
Gold touched its highest level since last November, taking a
cue from euro strength. Spot gold rose above $1,795 an ounce
earlier and last traded at $1,785.