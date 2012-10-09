GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth outlook, Europe's woes hit shares, euro

* World shares fall after IMF forecasts weaker growth

* Oil jumps on supply concerns as Middle East tension mounts

* Uncertainty over Spain and Greece pressures euro

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 9 A stark warning from the IMF about global growth and the uncertain outlook for Spain and Greece sent stocks and the euro lower on Tuesday, while oil rose on escalating Mideast tensions.

Stocks on Wall Street opened lower and government debt prices rose in a bid for safety as anxiety among investors picked up on the International Monetary Fund's gloomier picture of the global economy.

Equity investors were also in a cautious mood as they awaited the kickoff of the quarterly earnings season, due to start in earnest after the market close with the release of results by aluminum maker Alcoa.

Spanish bond yields rose after euro zone finance ministers said on Monday that Madrid did not need a bailout yet, adding to uncertainty about when the country will ask for aid, something widely seen as inevitable.

Concern about Greece also resurfaced after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi told the European Parliament Committee that Greece has made progress on reforming its economy, but has more work to do.

"Some things have improved in the last to two or three months, but I think the road ahead is still long and it's uphill," Draghi said.

The IMF, one of Greece's main lenders, said in a report that Athens would miss the five-year debt reduction target that is a condition for the country's 130 billion euro bailout.

"The tone of the market still feels greatly uncertain as we head into earnings season in the United States, and indeed the market is now focusing its attention that way as it seeks out bad news wherever it can find it," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.

Disappointing results could weigh on equity prices and the euro. Stocks and the euro move together 90 percent of the time, Reuters data showed, with the euro rising as stocks gain.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.91 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,576.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.93 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,453.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.23 points, or 0.55 percent, at 3,095.12.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top company shares fell 0.1 percent to 1,099.99 points, while MSCI's all-country world equity index slid 0.3 percent.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 4/32 in price to yield 1.7167 percent.

The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.2916. The U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.33 percent at 79.799.

Oil rose over tensions in the Middle East and the risk of supply disruptions.

Brent futures rose $1.78 to $113.60 a barrel. U.S. crude climbed $1.39 to $90.72, also rebounding after two consecutive sessions of declines.