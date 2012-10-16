GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks up on data, U.S. earnings

* World shares climb more than 1.0 percent
* Euro breaks above $1.30, yen slips versus USD
* U.S. Treasuries prices slip
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 16 World shares rose for a second
day on Tuesday and the euro gained against the U.S. dollar as
concern over U.S. corporate earnings eased and German economic
data improved.
Reports that Spain may be close to seeking an E.U. bailout
and that Greece may receive more financial aid further boosted
appetite for riskier assets, with European shares closing up
more than 1.0 percent led by financial stocks.
U.S. stocks rose after stronger-than-expected earnings from
big-name companies. Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group
both increased their full-year profit forecasts while Goldman
Sachs raised its dividend.
"One of the biggest things coming into this earnings
reporting season was this drum beat for how bad it was going to
be," said Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets
in New York.
"We've got a chance to get some of that back because the
worst-case scenario is not playing out."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 127.55 points,
or 0.95 percent, to 13,551.78. The S&P 500 gained 14.79
points, or 1.03 percent, to 1,454.92. The Nasdaq Composite
added 36.99 points, or 1.21 percent, to 3,101.17.
Citigroup's Vikram Pandit quit as chief executive after
months of tensions with the board in a move that surprised
investors and employees of the third-largest U.S. bank. Citi's
shares closed up 1.6 percent.
Major U.S. equity indexes posted their best two-day rally in
a month, bouncing back after closing their worst week in four
months on Friday. The S&P 500 is now less than 1.0 percent below
its 2012 closing high set a month ago.
The closely watched monthly survey from the ZEW institute
showed a better-than-expected improvement in German investor
confidence, adding to recent signs that the euro zone's biggest
economy is fighting hard to stave off the bloc's debt troubles.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1.35 percent
and an MSCI index of global shares rose 1.3 percent.
U.S.-dollar denominated Nikkei futures jumped 1.7
percent.
European leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday and investors
are looking for clues on whether Greece will be given support to
allow it to stay in the euro and if Spain will ask for a bailout
in the coming weeks, activating the European Central Bank's bond
buying scheme.
EURO STRENGTHENS, YEN WEAKENS
The euro rose to a one-week high against the U.S. dollar and
a four-week high against the yen and sterling, with traders
initially citing a Bloomberg report that Germany was open to a
precautionary line of credit for Spain.
The single currency pared some gains after one of the
sources of the report said his comments were "over interpreted."
The single currency was up 0.8 percent at $1.3050 after
earlier hitting a session high of $1.3060.
"It's a risk-on market with good news out of Europe," said
Marc Principato, director of SMB Forex Trading And Education in
New York.
Speculation of more monetary easing from the Bank of Japan
weighed on the Japanese currency. The dollar rose to 78.96 yen
, its strongest since Sept. 19. It was last at 78.88 yen,
up 0.3 percent.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as the strong U.S. earnings
boosted stocks and reduced the appeal of safe-haven debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 16/32, the yield at 1.7221 percent. The 30-year bond
lost 1-13/32 points in price, its yield up to 2.92
percent.
Brent crude prices fell as the front-month November contract
expired ahead of weekly inventory reports expected to show U.S.
crude oil inventories rose last week. U.S. crude edged up with
support from the rally in stocks and from a weaker dollar
against the euro.
November Brent fell 0.7 percent to $115.04 a barrel
and U.S. crude rose 0.3 percent to $92.12.