GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on US housing data, earnings; euro up

* Euro hits 1-month high as Moody's affirms Spain rating
* Government debt prices fall on Spanish outlook, U.S.
housing
* U.S. stocks rise, but Intel, IBM weigh on equity market
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 17 Global stocks rose and the euro
hit a one-month high on Wednesday, helped by brighter prospects
for resolving Spain's debt woes, while better-than-expected
housing data and gains among financials lifted most U.S.
equities.
U.S. and German government debt prices fell after Spain
avoided a damaging ratings downgrade from Moody's and
stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data pointed to an improving
economy, reducing safe-haven demand.
Growing speculation that Spain will ask for a bailout next
month lifted the euro. A possible line of credit to Spain and
some easing of German opposition to aid for Greece and Spain
were also likely to support the euro in the near term.
Wall Street was mostly higher, putting the S&P 500 on track
for a third day of gains, but disappointing results from Intel
Corp and IBM weighed on the Dow and late in the
session, on Nasdaq.
Intel slumped 2.62 percent to $21.77 while IBM lost 5.2
percent to $200.33. Both were among the biggest drags on the Dow
and Nasdaq 100.
M&T Bank jumped 5.2 percent to $102.43 after posting
third-quarter results, helping to lift the KBW Bank index
1.4 percent, while the S&P financial services index rose
1.0 percent, the biggest gainer among the 10 S&P 500 sectors.
"It seems like it's a classic earnings period reaction.
Either people are too exuberant and expectations are raised too
high to beat when the actual number comes out or people are too
pessimistic and the earnings are just not as low," said Rick
Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management
in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.43
points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,545.35. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 5.04 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,459.96.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.08 points, or 0.00
percent, at 3,101.26.
European shares rose for a third consecutive session after
Spain clung to its top grade credit rating, bolstering
expectations the euro debt crisis can be contained.
"Spain is in a better place for now," said Richard Robinson,
a fund manager at Ashburton who recently bought shares of
Spanish bank Bankinter and Italian bank Intesa
on prospects of improved euro zone economic problems.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares
gained 0.5 percent to close at 1,118.62. MSCI's all-country
world equity index rose 0.7 percent to 338.00,
extending Tuesday's 1.2 percent gain.
The euro was up 0.5 percent at $1.3120, its highest
since mid-September.
Bond losses accelerated after data showed that
groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to its
fastest pace in more than four years, another sign that the
housing sector's budding recovery is gaining traction.
"The housing starts and permits are both up a ton. The
market was already selling off, it started overnight with
Moody's affirming Spain's investment grade rating," said James
Newman, head of Treasuries and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette
and Woods in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 24/32 in price to
yield 1.81 percent.
Brent crude futures fell further and U.S. crude turned lower
in choppy trading after a report from the Energy Information
Administration showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose more than
consensus expectations last week.
December Brent fell 95 cents to $113.05 a barrel.
After trading lower for most of the session, U.S. oil futures
for November delivery settled up 3 cents at $92.12.