GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro down sharply on weak earnings, Spain concerns

* Lackluster earnings hit Wall St; major stock indexes down
more than 1.0 pct
* Euro hits session low vs yen and U.S. dollar
* European shares fall further to new 1-1/2 week low
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 23 Global shares and the euro fell
sharply on Tuesday after a slew of weak U.S. corporate earnings
results and credit ratings downgrades of several indebted
regions of Spain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 2.0
percent, on disappointing profits and earnings outlook from
large multinational companies including Dupont, 3M
, United Technologies and UPS.
The euro slid to its lowest since Oct. 16 against the U.S.
dollar to $1.2972, and last traded at $1.2974, down 0.7
percent on the day. The euro also dropped against the yen.
Bond prices in Spain fell after rating agency Moody's
downgraded five of the country's regions, including economically
important but deeply indebted Catalonia.
"Investor sentiment has definitely changed from just a
couple weeks ago when everything was received as good news to
fear," said James Dailey, portfolio manager at TEAM Asset
Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"We've been hit today again with the harsh reality which is
weak results and ongoing problems in the euro zone."
The decline in stock prices was broad - all 10 of S&P 500
sectors were down - with Dupont shares were down 8.0 percent at
$45.75 and 3M shares fell 3.0 percent to $89.60.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 230.19
points, or 1.72 percent, at 13,115.70. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 23.04 points, or 1.61 percent, at
1,410.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 37.00
points, or 1.23 percent, at 2,979.96.
U.S. EARNINGS DISAPPOINT
Of the 127 S&P500 stock index companies that have
reported earnings through Monday, 61 percent have topped
analysts' expectations, below the 62 percent average since 1994
and below the 67 percent average over the past four quarters.
Even more disconcerting to investors are expectations for
revenues. Through Monday morning 61 percent of companies having
missed revenue expectations.
Overall earnings for S&P 500 stock index companies are
expected to fall 2.4 percent in the third quarter from a year
ago.
The CBOE Volatility index VIX, Wall Street's
so-called fear gauge, jumped 17 percent to 19.39, the highest
level since July.
Some 33 S&P 500 companies are scheduled to post earnings on
Tuesday. Facebook Inc is also scheduled to report after
the bell.
SPAIN'S ECONOMY CONTRACTS AGAIN
In other European news, according to Spain's central bank,
the fourth largest economy in the euro zone contracted in the
third quarter. European stocks hit their lowest
level in one and a half weeks, and the euro extended losses
versus the dollar, hitting global session lows.
European shares extended their earlier losses, with a key
index falling to a its lowest level in one and a half weeks. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.7 percent at 1,089.01
points, its lowest intra-day level since Oct. 11. Global shares
fell 1.4 percent.
Financial markets are still waiting for a fiscalbailout
request from Spain to trigger the European Central Bank's new
bond-buying program, which many believe would draw a line under
any threat of default from the euro zone's fourth-largest
economy.
ECB Executive Board member-in waiting, Yves Mersch, told an
audience in Berlin that while there was no limit in terms of the
amount of bonds the ECB could buy, there was a time limit.
Shortly before he spoke Spain sold short-term debt, with
yields rising slightly on three-month paper and falling on
six-month paper.
BERNANKE ERA MAY BE CLOSING
In the U.S., the Federal Reserve's policy committee is set
to begin the first day of a two-day meeting on interest rate
policy on Tuesday. The Federal Open Market Committee is likely
to hold off from taking fresh steps at the meeting, opting to
review the impact of the significant action it took last month
and keep a low profile in its last gathering before the Nov. 6
general election.
The New York Times reported Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has
told close friends he probably will not stand for a third term
at the central bank even if President Barack Obama wins the Nov.
6 election.
Oil prices fell below $108 a barrel on Tuesday as investors
brushed off Iran's threat to halt exports if the West tightens
sanctions and focused on a fragile world economy and its impact
on oil demand growth.
Brent crude for December delivery was down $1.70 to
$107.73 per barrel. U.S. December crude was down $2.60 at
$86.05 a barrel.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
17/32, with the yield at 1.7555 percent.