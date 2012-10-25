版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares retreat, oil falters on investor unease

* U.S. equities falls as U.S. elections, economy weigh
    * Dollar hits 4-month high vs yen, euro near break-even
    * Commodity markets stabilize after recent declines


    By Herbert Lash
    NEW YORK, Oct 25 Global shares retreated and oil
prices faltered on Thursday, as encouraging data from Britain
and China was overshadowed by uncertainty over the U.S.
presidential election and economy.
    U.S. business investment showed signs of stalling in
September, an indication that a possible sharp tightening in the
federal budget already is weighing on the economy.
 
    A reading of new orders for capital goods outside of defense
and excluding aircraft was unchanged last month, suggesting
companies are holding back due to fears the U.S. Congress may
fail to avert sharp tax hikes and spending cuts in 2013.
    Wall Street reversed early gains that had followed a rise in
European equity markets, and the dollar edged higher against the
euro. Crude oil prices also initially rose, only to retreat
later.
    "There is an election coming up that is really very
difficult to project right now. So when uncertainty becomes part
of the mix, guys usually are more likely to lighten their risk
profile a little bit," said Gordon Charlop, a managing director
at Rosenblatt Securities in New York. 
    "Between some of the numbers we saw that people were
initially happy with but not overly impressed - they weren't
able to reverse the sentiment, and that is the way it feels like
it is trading today."
    The latest polls have shown President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney in a dead heat, with less than
two weeks before the election. With the tightening race creating
many different scenarios, there is the possibility that the
Electoral College winner will not capture the most votes 
nationwide.
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.02
points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,054.32. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.98 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,406.77.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.52 points, or 0.05
percent, at 2,980.17.
    European shares, which dropped 3 percent earlier in the
week, felt the benefit of the more positive market tone, with
the FTSEurofirst300 index of leading regional shares
rising 0.2 percent to close at a preliminary 1,095.85 points. 
    Britain emerged from recession in the third quarter, as its
recent hosting of the Olympics helped the economy grow by 1.0
percent, the strongest quarterly growth in gross domestic
product in five years, official data showed. 
    Comments from a Chinese ministry that the country's factory
output should pick up toward the end of the year and a survey
showing Chinese orders at their highest levels in months also
underpinned investor sentiment. 
    Oil prices traded near break-even and higher, but analysts
said the overall outlook for oil was bearish. 
     Brent crude was up 41 cents at $108.26 a barrel,
snapping its longest losing streak since July 2010. U.S. oil
 rose 6 cents to $86.79, after settling down for the fifth
straight session.
    Gold rose, after a drop to seven-week lows the previous day.
Spot gold prices rose $10.97 to $1,712.90 an ounce.
    In the U.S. Treasuries market, benchmark yields touched a
five-week high ahead of the sale of seven-year notes and after
the Federal Reserve on Wednesday stuck to its monetary policy,
prompting some Treasury investors to book profits.
    The price of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
 was down 2/32 to yield 1.7995 percent. 
    The dollar rallied to a four-month high against the yen as
U.S. data and expectations the Bank of Japan will ease monetary
policy next week favored the greenback.
    The dollar hit a high of 80.33 yen, its highest since June
25. It last traded at 80.05, up 0.3 percent on the day,
according to Reuters data.
    The euro last traded at 103.74 yen , up 0.2
percent on the day, 
    Against the dollar, the euro was down 0.1 percent at
1.2956.

