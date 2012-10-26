GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings weigh on shares, despite better US GDP

* Wall St ends little changed as Apple shares recover from
lows
* U.S. Treasuries climb in price with safe-haven support
* U.S. 3rd-quarter economic growth accelerates to 2 percent
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Shares on major markets ended
little changed on Friday as weak corporate earnings offset
better U.S. economic data, though investors remained concerned
about slowing global growth.
Poor earnings outlooks from major companies such as Apple
and Amazon, South Korea's Samsung, and Renault
and Ericsson in Europe contrasted with
better U.S. third-quarter economic growth and signs of
improvement in China's economy.
Apple's stock was volatile but ended down 0.9
percent at $604 in New York. The world's largest publicly traded
company surprised analysts late Thursday with its weak profit
margin outlook, as well as with quarterly earnings and iPad
sales that fell short of expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 3.53
points, or 0.03 percent, to 13,107.21 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index was off 0.07 percent at 1,411.94. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.06 percent to 2,987.95.
For the week, the Dow was down 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 was
down 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq was down 0.6 percent.
Lower revenues have been a concern this U.S. corporate
earnings season. Just 36.9 percent of S&P 500 companies so far
have reported revenue that beat forecasts, compared with the 62
percent that typically exceed expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Earnings have fared better, with 62.5 percent above
expectations, almost even with the 62 percent seen historically.
"There's not a lot of chest-beating coming out of these
(company) earnings calls. You still have caution ruling the
day," said Kurt Brunner, portfolio manager at Swarthmore Group
in Philadelphia.
However, investor confidence was supported by news that U.S.
economic growth increased to a 2.0 percent annual rate in the
third quarter, up from 1.3 percent.
A spurt in consumer and government spending offset the first
cutback in business investment in more than a year to boost
gross domestic product growth. Even so, the stronger pace of
expansion fell short of what is needed to make much of a dent in
unemployment, and it offered little cheer for the White House
ahead of the closely contested Nov. 6 presidential election.
In Europe, shares eked out small gains on Friday, with the
FTSEurofirst 300 closing up 0.1 percent at 1,097.35.
The MSCI world equity index was down 0.3 percent
at 328.63.
TREASURIES AND BUNDS UP ON SAFE-HAVEN BUYING
Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday as disappointing
corporate earnings stoked safe-haven buying, with investors
looking ahead to the official U.S. payrolls and unemployment
data next Friday, which could affect the presidential election.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
17/32 higher in price to yield 1.704 percent, down from 1.81
percent late Thursday and just below the 200-day moving average.
Benchmark yields were little changed on the week after finishing
last Friday at 1.77 percent.
German bond prices also rose as weak corporate earnings and
news of record high Spanish unemployment prompted demand for
safe-haven assets. Data showed one in four Spanish workers was
without a job in the third quarter of this year, highlighting
the problems the euro zone's fourth-largest economy faces as it
battles recession.
"Risk aversion has risen over the last week, driven by
disappointing earnings in the U.S. and poor economic data in
Europe, particularly in Spain and investors have switched into
core government bonds," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick
Stamenkovic.
"Next week's U.S. non-farm payrolls and manufacturing data
is crucial. If we see signs the U.S. economy is holding up well
and evidence that Spain is slowly but surely moving to an
external bailout, then perhaps peripheral bonds will stabilize
to the detriment of Bunds."
The euro was little changed against the U.S. dollar after
three days of losses, though concerns whether Spain will ask for
a bailout and worries about Greece continue to weigh on the
currency. The euro ended little changed around $1.2933 and was
down 0.7 percent for the week. But it was lower against the yen
at 102.92 yen, down 0.9 percent on the day.
In commodity markets, both benchmark North Sea Brent and
West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices rose after news of
better U.S. economic growth, while U.S. gasoline and heating oil
futures rose on concerns Hurricane Sandy will disrupt American
East Coast refinery operations.
Brent December crude rose $1.06 to settle at $109.55
a barrel in light volume. For the week, Brent dipped 59 cents, a
second straight weekly loss.
U.S. December crude edged up 23 cents to settle at
$86.28 a barrel, having recovered after falling to $85 and, like
Brent, also up a second consecutive session.