GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and the euro recover on Boehner comments

* Investors focus on U.S. fiscal risks, Greek uncertainty
* Euro down, dollar falls vs yen
NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. and European stocks and
the euro recovered from early losses on Wednesday as investors
shifted into buying mode after positive news on U.S. federal
budget talks.
U.S. House Speaker Republican John Boehner of Ohio said he
is willing to put revenues on the table if accompanied by
spending cuts, but he repeated his opposition to raising income
tax rates.
Boehner's comments came as U.S. indexes were marking session
lows, and produced a sharp turnaround that reverberated through
other markets, including the euro, which also pared declines.
European stocks were still lower, as investor caution
remained over the plan agreed to late Monday by the European
Union, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund
to reduce Greece's debts. The deal opened the way for more aid
to Athens to avoid a chaotic default, but details remain unclear
and analysts worry it will not do enough to make Greece's debt
viable.
However, prices of riskier sovereign debt of Italy and Spain
bounced sharply, in part due to hedge funds taking profits on
previous short positions following the Greece deal.
U.S. stock markets have been a prisoner of the shifting
winds in Washington in recent weeks. The equity market has been
under pressure in recent weeks following the re-election of
President Obama due to concerns about impact on the economy of
the planned package of tax rises and spending cuts known as the
"fiscal cliff".
"Anything that points to a deal happening is going to be
good for the market right now. Anything that points to a deal
falling apart is going to be bad for a market. We are becoming
myopically focused on this one issue, and I think that continues
for a while longer," said Stephen Massocca, managing director at
Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.
On Tuesday, stocks declined after U.S. Senate Majority
Leader, Democrat Harry Reid of Nevada, expressed disappointment
over the progress of talks between Democrats and Republicans on
avoiding the so called "fiscal cliff".
Chief executives from top U.S. corporations, including
Goldman Sachs, Deloitte LLP, and Caterpillar Inc,
will meet with President Barack Obama on Wednesday to discuss
U.S. fiscal problems, the White House said.
U.S. economic data published on Wednesday also dampened
sentiment. New U.S. single-family home sales fell slightly in
October and the government revised sharply lower its estimate
for the prior month's sales, casting a shadow over what has been
one of the brighter spots in the U.S. economy..
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.36 points,
or 0.21 percent, at 12,905.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.29 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,399.23. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.82 points, or 0.03
percent, at 2,966.97.
The FTSEurofirst300 index of European stocks was up
0.2 percent.
"We have some aftermath effects of the Greek deal with
investors probably reconsidering some of their optimism and
focus is also shifting to the U.S. fiscal cliff issue," said
Joost Beaumont a senior economist at ABN Amro In London.
Adding to investor caution was news that Fitch Ratings could
strip France of its triple-A credit status next year if the
country fails to meet its targets on debt reduction and its
economy performs worse than forecast..
EURO SLIPS
In currency markets, the euro was down 0.3 percent to
$1.2907 as some traders bet recent gains made in the run up to
the Greek deal were too far, too fast.
"The uncertainty brought by this (Greek deal) approach makes
European assets, including the euro, vulnerable to global growth
risks," Barclays Capital analysts said in a note. "For that
reason we think the European muddle through amplifies the
market's response to the fiscal cliff discussion in the U.S."
European Central Bank economic data added to the
uncertainty, showing depositors continued to pull money out of
Spanish and Italian banks in October, despite ECB President
Mario Draghi's conditional promise in September to help troubled
euro zone countries.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell to their lowest
since February 2011, however, and Spain's
benchmark 10-year note went to its lowest in a month
.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
5/32, with the yield at 1.6199 percent.
COMMODITY SLIDE
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 0.4 percent. The MSCI index
of global stocks was down 0.2 percent.
Commodity markets reflected the worries of a possible U.S.
budget crisis and how this could tip the world's biggest economy
into recession.
Gold fell for a third straight day, copper
dropped from a three-week high and Brent crude fell
below $109 per barrel.
U.S. crude oil futures fell 1.0 percent to $86.32.
"There is bearish sentiment caused by problems in U.S.
negotiations, with the fiscal cliff still looming," said Filip
Petersson, analyst at SEB in Stockholm.