GLOBAL MARKETS-Fiscal cliff pressures stocks; euro near 7-wk high

* 'Fiscal cliff' uncertainty weighs on U.S. stocks
* Euro jumps near 7-week high on Greece optimism
* Commodities struggle on world growth worries
By Steven C. Johnson and Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Dec 4 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday
as investors fretted about Washington's ability to avoid a
year-end budget crisis, but a Greek plan to buy back debt pushed
the euro near a seven-week high.
Commodities struggled as weak U.S. manufacturing data and
tense budget talks stoked worries about the world economy.
Markets fear the United States could slip into recession if
$600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts are allowed to start
taking effect in January. The White House and Congress have yet
to agree on a long-term deficit reduction plan.
Optimism on progress in the negotiations was dented after
remarks by President Barack Obama, who rejected a Republican
proposal to resolve the crisis as "out of balance" and said any
deal must include a rise in income tax rates on the wealthiest
Americans.
"People don't know if what's going on is political posturing
or real negotiations that represent progress," said Bernard
Baumohl, managing director and chief global economist at the
Economic Outlook Group in Princeton, New Jersey.
Headlines on the back-and-forth proposals by Republicans and
Democrats have monopolized attention on Wall Street, though many
investors still expect a deal before the year-end deadline,
which could trigger a rally.
"We have more of the same and what that really means is that
you see very public negotiations that seem to be going nowhere,"
said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
In light volume, the Dow Jones industrial average
ended down 13.82 points, or 0.11 percent, at 12,951.78. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was off 2.41 points, or 0.17
percent, to 1,407.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped
5.51 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,996.69.
World shares as measured by MSCI's all-country equity index
edged down 0.02 percent.
The euro, however, approached a seven-week high above $1.31,
boosted by better-than-expected terms for a Greek debt buy-back
plan. The operation is a crucial part of a deal reached last
week by international lenders to cut the country's debt and
needs to be completed before the IMF can release its emergency
aid.
"There's some optimism around the Greek buy-back," said Eric
Viloria, senior currency strategist at Forex.com in New York.
"That's seen as sort of the last major risk event for some time.
"Technically, it looks like (the euro) does have some more
room to the upside."
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.3098, having risen as
high as $1.3107 on Reuters data, the strongest since Oct. 18.
Further chart resistance is located at the October high around
$1.3140 and the September high around $1.3170.
U.S. government bond prices were slightly higher, but most
investors kept to the sidelines in the absence of progress on
the budget negotiations. The benchmark 10-year Treasury
was up 3/32 to yield 1.606 percent.
"When things are drifting like this, we see some money
gravitating to investment-grade corporate bonds," said Jim
Vogel, interest rate strategist with FTN Financial in Memphis,
Tennessee.
Lingering worries about the world economy pushed oil and
gold lower. U.S. crude oil settled down 59 cents at
$88.50 a barrel. Worries about weak demand for fuel increased
after data showed on Monday that the U.S. manufacturing sector
contracted in November, its worst month in more than three
years.
Gold fell about 1 percent to its lowest in nearly a
month after prices broke below key support levels.