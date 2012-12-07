REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks little changed after jobs report, dollar slips

* Wall St mixed as consumer sentiment data offsets jobs report

* Euro pares losses, world, European equities flat

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Dec 7 Global shares were little changed on Friday after a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report for November was tempered by a drop in American consumer sentiment.

The dollar trimmed its early gains after a report that senior European Central Bank Executive Board members opposed a rate cut supported by the majority at the ECB's most recent policy meeting earlier in the week.

U.S. non-farm employment increased by 146,000 jobs last month, data showed, defying expectations of a sharp pull-back related to superstorm Sandy that hit the U.S. Northeast.

"The gain was sharper than expected, particularly in light of the hurricane, so certainly something that was a pleasant surprise. We'll take it," said Gordon Charlop, managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.

"We will just have to see overall how much of an effect one number can have on what is really a market that is pointing toward Washington and 'fiscal cliff' negotiations,"

Wall Street was mixed by the late morning after data showed consumers' attitudes soured in early December because of concerns about spending cuts and tax increases that will be triggered in 2013 unless U.S. lawmakers can agree to a deal.

"While it is just one measure of consumer sentiment, maybe the constant barrage of back and forth in DC with no resolution yet is having an impact," said Peter Boockvar, managing director at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 28.83 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,102.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.25 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,412.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.68 points, or 0.62 percent, at 2,970.59.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares and the MSCI world equity index were both flat.

The dollar soared to session peaks immediately following the jobs data, but the momentum faded as traders parsed the details. The euro further pared losses against the dollar as traders cited a Market News International report on the ECB's interest rate decision.

The euro had earlier been under pressure after Germany's central bank cut its growth outlook and pointed to risks of a recession as the three-year-old debt crisis takes its toll on the region's largest economy.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.2878 on Reuters data, matching the low set on Nov. 28. It was last down at $1.2945. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent, off earlier gains.

The bleak warning from the Bundesbank came just a day after the ECB slashed its own economic forecasts for the entire 17-nation euro area next year, while leaving its main interest rate at a record low 0.75 percent for the fifth month running.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 9/32, the yield at 1.6164 percent.

Uncertainty over whether U.S. lawmakers will agree on a deal to avert spending cuts and tax increases was likely to continue to keep investors on edge. Any signs of how the talks are progressing could cause fluctuations in the markets.

Talks have come down negotiations between Republican House Speaker John A. Boehner and President Barack Obama, according to Capitol Hill aides.

"I think the market has priced in an expectation that something may get done, and if it doesn't it would be done shortly after January first, so I don't see any worries in the market," said Jeff Meyerson, head of trading for Sunrise Securities in New York.