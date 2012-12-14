GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares slip on U.S. fiscal impasse; dollar falls

* U.S., European shares edge lower, index down 0.1 pct
* Tame U.S. inflation data supports Fed easing, pressures
dollar
* Upbeat Chinese data lifts oil prices
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Dec 14 Global shares edged lower on
Friday as investors fretted about a lack of progress in
Washington to resolve the U.S. fiscal crisis and signs of
deepening recession in the euro zone.
The dollar fell against the euro and yen after U.S. data
pointed to muted inflation pressures, boosting expectations the
Federal Reserve will stay on its ultra-easy monetary policy
path.
President Barack Obama and House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner held a "frank" meeting Thursday to try to break an
impasse in negotiations over the "fiscal cliff" -- tax hikes and
spending cuts set to kick in early in 2013 that could tip the
economy back into recession.
While a deal is expected to be reached eventually, a
drawn-out debate - like the one seen over 2011's debt ceiling -
can erode confidence. Frustration has mounted over the lack of
progress, reflected in a 0.6 percent drop in the S&P 500 on
Thursday.
"The uncertainty that (the fiscal talks) is creating is
basically holding the markets hostage in the short term," said
Andres Garcia-Amaya, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan
Funds, in New York.
Global stocks fell 0.1 percent to 336.55
points. European shares shed 0.2 percent to 1133.08
points.
"The bad news is, in large part, we've seen the market
ignore relatively good news in the economic data stream as we
focus on the fiscal cliff," said Art Hogan, managing director
of Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 8.44 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 13,162.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
fell 3.90 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,415.55. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 15.14 points, or 0.51
percent, to 2,977.02.
Data out of China was encouraging for its key trading
partners, including the U.S., and for the prospects for world
economic growth. It showed manufacturing in the world's
second-largest economy grew at its fastest pace in 14 months in
December.
But the outlook for euro zone economy remains gloomy.
Disappointing German manufacturing sector figures and a rise in
euro zone unemployment overshadowed a small pick-up in
purchasing manager data.
The German manufacturing purchasing managers index slipped
to 46.3 in December from 46.8 the previous month, remaining well
below the 50 threshold that divides growth from contraction and
missing the consensus Reuters poll forecast for a rise to 47.2.
"All in all, the picture for the EMU (euro zone) economy has
not changed much after today's data," said Annalisa Piazza, an
economist at Newedge Strategy in London. "EMU GDP is expected to
continue to contract in Q4-12 and there are no signs of
improvement for the first part of next year."
The positive data out of China lifted oil prices. Brent
crude rose $1.29 to $109.20 a barrel, on course to eke
out its first weekly gain this month. U.S. crude was up
30 cents at $86.19.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3088, while the
dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 83.43 yen.
The yen had earlier weakened after Japanese media reported
the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is set for a
resounding victory in elections on Sunday, cementing speculation
LDP leader Shinzo Abe will be in a strong position to push for
bold monetary easing.
"Abe has been making pretty strong comments about inflation
targeting and if we look at the economy Japan needs a lower
currency without a doubt," said Maurice Pomery, managing
director at consultants Strategic Alpha.
"This is going to put pressure on the BoJ. It's the start of
a move lower in the yen that has a long way to go."
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 7/32, with
the yield at 1.7075 percent.
The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index dropped
0.3 percent last month as a sharp decline in gasoline prices
offset increases in other areas. It was also the largest drop
since May and followed a 0.1 percent gain in October.
"The crux of this report is simply that the inflationary
backdrop remains very benign, providing the Fed with
considerable breathing room to keep monetary policy
accommodative," said Millan Mulraine, a senior economist at TD
Securities in New York.