GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up on "fiscal cliff" optimism; yen tumbles on Japan vote

* Confidence on 'fiscal cliff' talks, financials boost Wall
St
* Expected loose policy in Japan hits yen; Draghi a drag on
euro
* Dollar hits 20-month high vs yen
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Dec 17 Global shares advanced on
Monday, bolstered by signs of tentative progress on negotiations
over the U.S. "fiscal cliff," while a win by Japan's
conservative Liberal Democratic Party lifted the dollar to a
20-month high against the yen.
The biggest moves of the day came in the currency market
following a landslide election victory for Japan's LDP on
Sunday, which opened the way for a shift in economic strategy
in an effort to lift the world's third-largest economy out of
recession.
The triumph was seen as piling pressure on the Bank of Japan
to ease further at its next policy meeting, which ends on
Thursday, setting the stage for an even bigger fall in the yen.
Looser monetary policy and more spending would be expected to
weaken the currency, which would help make exports more
profitable.
In the United States, Republican House Speaker John Boehner
signaled willingness to move closer to President Barack Obama's
demands as they try to avoid the automatic tax hikes and
spending cuts that would take place in the new year if no deal
were reached.
"I think there's a lot of expectation that a fiscal cliff
deal of some sort does get done," said Joseph Benanti, managing
director of Rosenblatt Securities in New York. "People are going
to stay slightly positive, not overly enthusiastic, going into
the end of the year."
Uncertainty over if and when a federal budget deal will be
done has kept investors cautious in what is already a normally
quiet trading period heading into year-end.
Investors are worried the economy could slide back into
recession if the full brunt of the tax and spending changes is
allowed, though most expect a deal will eventually be reached.
In U.S. stock trading, nine of the S&P 500's 10 sectors were
higher, led by financials, as the S&P Financial Index
gained 1.8 percent. Shares of Bank of America rose 3
percent to $10.90 and Citigroup gained 2.9 percent to
$38.70.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.13 points,
or 0.53 percent, at 13,205.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 12.03 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,425.61. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.82 points, or 0.90
percent, at 2,998.15.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.4 percent
to 337.83 following a 0.5 percent decline in Asia share markets
outside Japan. The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index was down
0.1 percent.
The major debt markets, however, did take some encouragement
from the Boehner proposal on taxes, with the benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury note down 13/32, the yield at 1.7491
percent.
If the S&P 500 sustains its gains through the session, the
index would snap a two-day losing streak. Despite the
uncertainty of "fiscal cliff" talks, the S&P has performed well
in the last month, grinding higher on mostly light volume.
THE YEN
The yen dropped to a 20-month low against the U.S. dollar.
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returns to power with
the LDP's victory. He campaigned on a platform to boost the
moribund economy with hyper-easy monetary policy and big fiscal
spending to beat deflation, a recipe for weakening the yen that
gives Tokyo an export advantage in international markets.
The euro rose against the yen as well, but its gains on the
U.S. dollar were undermined by European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi, who reiterated concerns over slow growth of
Europe's economy.
In midday New York trade, the greenback was up 0.31 percent
to 83.70 against the yen, its highest level since April
2011. The euro climbed 0.36 percent to 110.29 yen but
fell back from its 8-1/2-month high of $1.3191 to trade at
$1.3169, up just 0.06 percent against the U.S. currency.