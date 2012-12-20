GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares flat as tensions rise in US budget talks

* Wall Street little changed on 'fiscal cliff' stalemate
* IntercontinentalExchange buys NYSE Euronext for $8 billion
* Oil falls to $110, stalled U.S. fiscal talks dent demand
outlook
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Dec 20 Global shares held mostly
steady near 17-month highs on Thursday, while oil prices slipped
as the latest setback in talks to avert the U.S. "fiscal cliff"
kept buyers on hold.
Wall Street stocks traded flat as investors fretted that a
budget deal would not come as soon as they had hoped after
President Barack Obama threatened to veto a controversial
Republican plan.
Global equities had rallied earlier in the week on signs of
progress in the negotiations, led by banking and energy shares,
which tend to outperform in times of economic expansion.
In U.S. trading, NYSE Euronext surged more than 30
percent to make it the S&P 500's top percentage gainer after
IntercontinentalExchange Inc said it would buy the
operator of the New York Stock Exchange for $8.2 billion.
NYSE was up 33 percent at $31.96, while ICE shares gave up
early gains to fall 1.1 percent to $126.84.
The market barely reacted to a round of strong U.S. data,
including an upward revision to gross domestic product growth
and stronger than-expected home sales, suggesting the budget
issue remains the primary focus for markets.
While investors have hoped for an agreement to come soon
over the automatic tax hikes and spending cuts due to take
effect in 2013, it seems unlikely as wrangling continues over
the details.
The absence of a significant sell-off shows "the market
still believes that there will be an announcement of some sort.
But as the clock is ticking, the most you're going to get is a
stop-gap measure," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
"At least in the posturing it looks as if there are
ultimatums put on the table, which tends to box either side in,"
he added.
Worries over the course of events in Washington spread
through the commodity markets, stoking concerns about demand
from the world's biggest consumer.
Oil fell to $110 a barrel in choppy trading.
Brent crude slipped 31 cents to $110.05 a barrel
after settling $1.52 higher in the previous session, the biggest
one-day gain since Nov. 19.
The front-month contract tested the 200-day moving average
of $110.31 earlier in the session, touching a high for the day
of $110.47. U.S. oil fell 24 cents to $89.74, threatening
to snap four straight days of gains.
MSCI's world equity index has risen steadily
over the past five weeks on optimism that a budget deal would
clear the way for stronger growth in 2013. It was steady near
342 points on Thursday, not far from levels last seen in July
2011.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.82
points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,245.15. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.20 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,437.01.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.35 points, or 0.11
percent, at 3,041.01.
In Europe, shares stuttered as indexes approached overbought
levels. The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up
1.01 point at 1,143.14, trading in a tight 4-point range all
session, with its 14-day relative strength index - a widely used
technical momentum indicator - at 67.5, with 70 and above
considered "overbought."
In contrast, U.S. Treasuries prices rose as investors stuck
to safe-haven government bonds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose 4/32, the yields easing to 1.79 percent from
1.80 percent late on Wednesday.
In the currency market, the euro pared gains against the
dollar, hitting New York session lows in volatile trading, with
no real fundamental driver for the move and thin market
conditions tending to exacerbate moves.
The euro touched New York lows of $1.3232. It was
last at $1.3239, up just 0.1 percent on the day. [ID:
nL1E8NJLGQ]
The yen slipped against the dollar. The scale of asset
purchases set by the Bank of Japan disappointed some investors
who had positioned for more aggressive easing.
Gold prices fell more than 1 percent to hit the lowest in
nearly four months after breaking through a critical support
level on charts at $1,661 an ounce, weighed by year-end investor
selling.
Spot gold was down 1.08 percent at $1,648.59 an
ounce, having hit a low of $1,646.94 after falling through
strong support at its 200-day moving average, a closely watched
support level.