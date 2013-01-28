GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks slip, crude higher

* Caution ahead of U.S. GDP, payrolls reports
* Caterpillar earnings up, but markets pause
* Fitch scales back chance of U.S. rating cut
NEW YORK, Jan 28 U.S. stock indexes were under
pressure on Monday, following the trend elsewhere in the world,
though oil prices rose on strong U.S. durable goods data and
earnings results from Caterpillar.
Investor optimism got a small boost after rating agency
Fitch scaled back the chance it will strip the United States of
its AAA status, saying a recent deal on the country's debt limit
removed the near-term risk of a cut.
Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid after a gauge of planned
U.S. business spending rose in December and investors pushed for
price concessions ahead of a debt auction later in the
day..
But there was wariness in anticipation of a series of
significant U.S. economic events this week, including the
initial estimate of fourth-quarter GDP, the Federal Reserve's
first policy meeting of the year and January payrolls data
"You can't find more of a global bellwether than Cat, and
people are pleased with the number, which suggests there could
be less concern about slowing growth in China after this," said
Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at John Thomas Financial in
New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.69
points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,881.29. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.53 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,500.43.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.01 points, or 0.22
percent, at 3,156.72.
"Markets don't go up in a straight line," said Garry Evans,
global head of equity strategy at HSBC In London. "I think that
people are realizing there could still be problems out there."
Adding to potential pitfalls ahead were signs from
Washington that the $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts due
to take effect by March 1 could go ahead, threatening a hit to
confidence in the giant U.S. economy.
A strong start to the earnings season has boosted U.S.
equities, with major averages rising for four straight weeks.
The S&P has gained for eight straight days, its longest winning
streak in eight years.
But MSCI's benchmark world share index was
down 0.2 percent on Monday after a nearly 4.5 percent gain this
month on signs of economic recovery in the United States,
stabilization in the euro zone and accelerating growth in China.
European stocks were little changed, with the broad
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top company shares hovering
just under a two-year high.
The market's softer tone also followed a weaker session in
Asia, where falls in technology companies caused MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan to
drop 0.5 percent.
EUROPEAN ECONOMY FLAT
Data from the European Central Bank gave another reminder
that the recent surge in financial markets is not being matched
in the real economy.
Lending by banks to euro zone companies, consumers and home
buyers contracted in December for the eighth straight month as
recessions across much of the region sap the appetite to borrow
and banks' willingness to lend.
"As of the end of 2012, there was no sign of improvement in
credit flows," said Marie Diron, an economist who works on Ernst
& Young's euro zone forecasts in London.
Data showing inflows to global equity funds slowed in the
past week and comments from several major investment banks
noting signs that the market may be reaching a natural top added
to the caution.
CURRENCIES DIVERGE
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 11/32, the yield at 1.9882 percent.
The euro was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.3452
, slipping from an 11-month high touched on Friday.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen,
though the Japanese currency is expected to remain weak on
expectations Japan's government will keep pushing for aggressive
monetary easing, whereas the Fed's view could change if the
economic recovery strengthens.
In commodity markets, Brent oil prices steadied near
a three-month high at just over $113 a barrel before the Fed
meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and the employment data on
Friday expected to show more signs of recovery in the world's
biggest oil consumer.
U.S. light sweet crude oil rose 1 cent, or 0.01
percent, to $95.89 per barrel.