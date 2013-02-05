GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rebound on economic data

* U.S., European stocks rally on data after Monday sell-off
* Euro lifted by above-forecast euro zone services data
* Oil prices rise on signs of improving economies
* Treasuries prices fall as safe-haven allure ebbs
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 5 Global equity markets and oil
prices bounced back on Tuesday after data showed the vast U.S.
services sector extended a three-year expansion in January,
while business activity in the euro zone showed signs of
recovery.
Major U.S. and European stock indexes rallied, with Wall
Street gaining about 1 percent, after a sharp sell-off the
previous session on renewed worries about the euro zone crisis.
A measure of world equity markets also was higher, though
only slightly, because of a decline in emerging market shares.
U.S. stocks recouped most of Tuesday's losses, fueled by
strong fourth-quarter earnings and signs of improving economic
growth that suggested the trend for equities remains higher.
"Yesterday was the first real down day of the year, which
shows that we are in this strong bull market. Today we are back
to the normal pattern. People are realizing that we've
overreacted to Europe yesterday," said Uri Landesman, president
of Platinum Partners in New York.
The Institute for Supply Management said its U.S. services
sector index eased slightly, to 55.2 last month from 55.7 in
December. The reading was in line with economists' forecasts,
according to a Reuters survey.
The day's data bolstered the view that the world economy was
improving, a sentiment that has lifted stock markets around the
globe and pushed the benchmark U.S. S&P 500 to a fresh five-year
high on Tuesday.
In the biggest leveraged buyout since the financial crisis,
Michael Dell reached a deal to take computer maker Dell Inc
private for $24.4 billion. The move will allow the
billionaire chief executive to try to revive the fortunes of his
company without Wall Street scrutiny.
Corporate results also helped the rally. With 56 percent of
S&P 500 companies reporting, 68.7 percent posted earnings that
beat expectations, or better than the 65 percent rate over the
past four quarters or the 62 percent pace since 1994.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 132.49
points, or 0.95 percent, at 14,012.57. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 19.06 points, or 1.27 percent, at 1,514.77.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 46.80 points, or 1.49
percent, at 3,177.97.
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
0.45 percent to 355.59, while the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares closed up 0.3 percent at 1154.47.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell, spurred by Markit's Eurozone
Composite PMI, which rose to a 10-month high of 48.6 from 47.2
in December - better than the preliminary reading of 48.2. The
data is based on business activity across thousands of companies
and is considered a good gauge of growth.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 17/32 in price to yield 2.016 percent.
Brent crude oil rose 98 cents a barrel to $116.58,
while U.S. crude futures settled up 47 cents at $96.64.
"We do not envisage prices receding for any great length of
time," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank. "The
supply-side risks still prevailing, shrinking OPEC supplies and
the brightening global economic outlook all suggest that such a
retreat is unlikely."
The euro rose against the dollar and yen, returning to its
months-long trend of appreciation, as better-than-expected euro
zone data affirmed expectations that the European Central Bank
will keep policy steady when it meets this week.
The euro, which had taken the brunt of the selling and
fallen from a high of over $1.37 at the end of last week
to under $1.35 on Monday, rose 0.5 percent to trade at $1.3584.