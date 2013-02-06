GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally stalls; euro slips before ECB

* Investors assess equity outlook after 2013 rally
* Euro dips ahead of ECB meeting on Thursday
* Yen near 3-year low vs dollar, euro
By Herbert Lash and Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. stocks ended little changed
and European equities slipped on Wednesday as investors paused
after recent rallies, while the euro fell before a European
Central Bank meeting that could reveal concerns about the
currency's strength.
Traders awaited fresh incentives to push markets higher
after boosting the S&P 500 index to five-year highs and euro
zone equities to 1-1/2-year peaks.
Disagreement between Germany and France over the exchange
rate for the euro stoked concern about stability in the euro
zone, adding to uncertainty over the outcome of upcoming Italian
elections and a corruption scandal in Spain.
The ECB is widely forecast to keep rates at a record low
0.75 percent when it meets on Thursday, but policymakers may
examine whether the strength of the euro is undermining a
recovery in troubled economies.
"Overall, we believe that the next near-term market dip
should provide an opportunity to buy stocks ahead of rallies
higher in the coming months, but we are skeptical about the
long-term sustainability of these gains due to the maturing age
of the bull market," said Ari Wald, equity research analyst at
C&Co\PrinceRidge in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 7.22
points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,986.52. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index ended up 0.83 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,512.12.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 3.10 points, or 0.10
percent, to 3,168.48.
Transportation stocks were among the worst performers.
Shares of CH Robinson Worldwide fell 9.7 percent to
$60.50 and was the biggest percentage loser on the Nasdaq 100
after the freight transport company posted a lower-than-expected
adjusted quarterly profit.
The S&P 500 has gained 6 percent so far this year, lifting
the benchmark equity index to highs last seen in December 2007.
The Dow briefly climbed above 14,000 for the first time in more
than five years during the rally.
The EuroSTOXX 50 gauge of euro zone blue chips fell 1.3
percent to 2,617.35, its weakest finish since early
December and further retreating from a 1-1/2 year peak of
2,754.80 set last week.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst slipped 0.2 percent to
1,152.12, its losses tempered by a solid performance
from UK blue chips.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was up
0.1 percent at 355.45.
After France complained about the euro's level, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said the currency was not
over-valued and that competitiveness could not be achieved via
exchange rates.
The euro was 0.5 percent lower against the dollar at
$1.3517 and lost 0.6 percent to 126.47 yen.
"The focus is speculation over tomorrow's ECB statement and
President (Mario) Draghi's press conference," said Camilla
Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
"We expect President Draghi to sound notably cautious and EUR to
weaken on the back of it."
Japan's yen, at the center of concerns that some countries
are trying to devalue their currencies to boost growth, hit a
near-three-year low earlier in the day on the view a new Bank of
Japan governor will ease policy aggressively once in office.
The yen fell 0.1 percent to 93.54.
The yen's decline spurred Japan's Nikkei index to
climb to its highest in more than four years.
In oil markets, Brent settled up 21 cents at $116.73
a barrel but remained below the previous day's session high, the
highest point since mid-September.
U.S. crude dropped 2 cents to settle at $96.62.
U.S. government debt prices rose on weaker stocks, while
nagging worries about possible political shake-ups in Italy and
Spain also rekindled demand for safe-haven bonds. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 12/32 in price to
yield 1.9621 percent.
Bond prices also climbed as traders sought to profit from
the Federal Reserve's latest purchase of Treasuries, which was
part its $44 billion monthly program aimed at lowering borrowing
costs and unemployment.
"There are still a lot of possible disruptive currents
coming from Europe," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW
Trading in Chicago. "The problems there have not gone away, but
the market had just ignored them until this week."