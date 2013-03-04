GLOBAL MARKETS-China concern, Italy uncertainty weigh on stocks

* World shares slip as growth worries weigh
* Italian shares weaken, bond yields gain on political
stalemate
* Euro dips as talk of ECB rate cut gains strength
NEW YORK, March 4 Shares in major world markets
slipped on Monday as China's plans for tighter controls on its
property sector added to concern about slower global growth,
while political uncertainty in Italy continued to unsettle
investors.
The euro retreated after last week's weak manufacturing data
increased expectations the European Central Bank could cut
interest rates to boost the region's economy.
Currency markets were also looking ahead to rate-setting
meetings being held by central banks in Japan, Canada and
Australia as evidence mounts of weaker global growth.
On Sunday, China reported that its services sector expanded
at the slowest pace in five months in February, and factory
growth also cooled to multi-month lows. The government could
increase downpayments and loan rates for buyers of second homes
in cities where prices are rising too quickly.
Worries about global economic growth prompted investors to
step back from U.S. equities, and Wall Street opened slightly
lower.
"There's still a lot of uncertainty, but it doesn't seem
like the weakness has any follow-through because there's a lot
of people that have underperformed or are underinvested and jump
in on any kind of weakness," said Alan Lancz, president at Alan
B. Lancz & Associates in Toledo, Ohio.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 46.32 points or
0.33 percent, to 14,043.34, the S&P 500 lost 2.83 points
or 0.19 percent, to 1,515.37 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 5.97 points or 0.19 percent, to 3,163.77.
The less optimistic economic outlook sent MSCI's world
equity index down around 0.3 percent. European
shares were 0.2 percent lower dragged by a 2.1 percent
fall in mining stocks, which are highly exposed to
change in the growth outlook.
A lack of progress in talks to form a new Italian government
after last week's inconclusive elections weighed most on the
country's stocks and bonds, with 10-year bond yields up
three basis points at 4.846 percent.
Analysts said the decline would have been steeper but for
European Central Bank's promise to support struggling nations
but there remained doubts over how this could be implemented
without a government able to enact tough reforms.
Rising expectations that euro zone economic worries could
prompt the ECB to cut interest rates sooner than previously
anticipated weighed on the euro.
The single currency was down 0.1 percent at around $1.3007
, just above Friday's 11-week low of $1.2966.
"There has been increased talk of an ECB rate cut, with at
least one investment house predicting it," said Marc Chandler,
global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. "We
are less sanguine. While the economic data has been soft, the
ECB had anticipated weakness early in the year."
Despite the apparent run from risk on the day, U.S. Treasury
debt prices edged lower as investors weighed recent price gains
against the Italian uncertainty and Chinese growth concerns.
Treasuries could likely stay range bound for much of the
week as markets await a European Central Bank meeting on
Thursday and key U.S. jobs data on Friday.
"The market's a bit expensive to really go 'gung-ho' and buy
at this point even though there's a lot of risk," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at
Action Economics LLC in San Francisco.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note dipped 3/32 in price to yield
1.8549 percent, after earlier hitting a fresh 6-week low of
1.827.