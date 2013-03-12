GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip after 7-day run, yen gains on dollar

* Rally in U.S. equities pauses, but uptrend seems intact
* Yen rebounds versus dollar, stimulus talk limits gain
* Oil prices retreat after early gains; U.S. Treasury prices
rise
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 12 The yen rose against the
dollar for the first time in a week and global equity markets
slipped on Tuesday as the record-breaking rally in U.S. stocks
paused after a seven-session string of gains.
Hedge funds and long-term investors took profits on recent
large bets against the Japanese currency. But speculation the
Bank of Japan could embark on more aggressive monetary stimulus
sooner than previously thought is likely to check any sharp
rebound in the yen, traders said.
European shares closed slightly lower, just shy of a fresh
4-1/2-year closing high, while the Dow and the benchmark S&P 500
U.S. equity market indices were lower.
Both the Dow and the S&P 500 have rallied for seven
consecutive sessions. The Dow closed at another record high on
Monday and the S&P is within 10 points of its all-time closing
high of 1,565.15, set on Oct. 9, 2007.
Investors' confidence in equities has grown, leading the Dow
to gain more than 10 percent and the S&P 500 to rise more than 9
percent so far this year. An improving economy and the Federal
Reserve's quantitative easing also have helped drive the gains.
But a lack of fresh economic data and a warning from the
Bundesbank's chief that the euro zone's crisis has not ended
gave investors a reason to pause after the historic run-up.
"We're in a little bit of a regroup after a nice week last
week," said Kurt Brunner, a portfolio manager at Swarthmore
Group in Philadelphia.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.10
points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,439.19. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.29 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,551.93.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.65 points, or
0.39 percent, at 3,240.22.
In Europe, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 of
leading regional shares closed down a provisional 0.05 percent
at 1,194.02. MSCI's all-country world equity index
slid 0.15 percent.
"We have seen several days with new all-time highs on Wall
Street so it is not surprising to see it pause for a day," said
Achim Matzke, a technical analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"But I expect the bull market in U.S. equities to continue, and
that to also help European equities," he said.
Gold rose nearly 1 percent on comments by Bundesbank chief
Jens Weidmann, who also a member of the Governing Council of the
European Central Bank. Spot gold prices
rose $12.36 to $1,592.75 an ounce.
The dollar was down 0.37 percent on the day at 95.90 yen
. The dollar had climbed to 96.71 yen, its highest since
August 2009, in Asian trade.
The euro retreated, down 0.1 percent at $1.3030.
Oil retreated after having climbed toward $111 a barrel.
Crude was pressured in earlier trade by the prospect of slower
demand growth in China and the United States, the world's
biggest oil consumers.
Brent crude was down 19 cents at $110.03 a barrel.
U.S. oil was up 88 cents at $92.94 a barrel.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose as a recent spike in yields
lured investors and as U.S. government debt tracked other
safe-haven markets higher in the absence of key domestic data
releases.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
12/32 in price to yield 2.0191 percent.