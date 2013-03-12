GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip after 7-day run, yen gains on US dollar

* Rally in U.S. equities pauses, but Dow ekes out new record
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 12 The iconic Dow eked out
another all-time record high on Tuesday but global equity
markets slid, while the yen rose from a 3-1/2-year low against
the U.S. dollar for the first time in a week.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index snapped a seven-session
string of gains as investors pulled back from financials and
technology shares, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for
an eighth straight day, pushed higher by Merck & Co.
European shares retreated from modest gains at the end of
the session, just shy of a fresh 4-1/2-year closing high, and
the S&P 500 fell after briefly trading higher earlier in the
day. The Dow also posted a fresh record intraday high.
Investors' confidence in equities has grown, leading the Dow
to gain more than 10 percent and the S&P 500 ro rise almost 9.0
percent so far this year. An improving economy and the Federal
Reserve's quantitative easing also have helped drive the gains.
But a lack of fresh economic data and a warning from the
Bundesbank's chief that the euro zone's crisis has not ended
gave investors a reason to pause after the run-up.
"You have a little bit of buyers' exhaustion at this
juncture," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at
Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
"We've had this move that has been startlingly smooth in
terms of progression of advances, both since the beginning of
the year and certainly over the last six to seven trading
sessions," Luschini said.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 2.77
points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,450.06. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 3.74 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,552.48. The
Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 10.55 points, or 0.32
percent, at 3,242.32.
Merck gained 3.1 percent to $45.04 after an independent
monitoring board said a large trial of its Vytorin cholesterol
drug can continue, suggesting no major safety issues have yet
been seen with the pill.
In Europe, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 of
leading regional shares closed down 0.05 percent at 1,194.02.
MSCI's all-country world equity index slid 0.14
percent.
"We have seen several days with new all-time highs on Wall
Street so it is not surprising to see it pause for a day," said
Achim Matzke, a technical analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"But I expect the bull market in U.S. equities to continue, and
that to also help European equities," he said.
Hedge funds and long-term investors took profits on recent
large bets against the Japanese currency. But speculation the
Bank of Japan could embark on more aggressive monetary stimulus
sooner than previously thought is likely to check any sharp
rebound in the yen, traders said.
Gold rose nearly 1.0 percent on comments by Bundesbank chief
Jens Weidmann, who is also a member of the Governing Council of
the European Central Bank.
Spot gold prices rose $12.61 to $1,593.00 an ounce.
The dollar was down 0.25 percent on the day at 96.03 yen
. The dollar had climbed to 96.71 yen, its highest since
August 2009, in Asian trade.
The euro retreated, down 0.06 percent at $1.3034.
Oil retreated after having climbed toward $111 a barrel.
Crude was pressured in early trade by the prospect of slower
demand growth in China and the United States, the world's
biggest oil consumers.
Brent crude fell 57 cents to settle at $109.65 a
barrel. U.S. oil settled up 48 cents at $92.54 a barrel.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose as a recent spike in yields
lured investors and U.S. government debt tracked other
safe-haven markets higher in the absence of key domestic data
releases.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
12/32 in price to yield 2.0191 percent.