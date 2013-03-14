版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares jump on US data, Dow eyes 10th gain in row

* Decline in Americans seeking unemployment benefits spurs
rally
    * S&P 500 poised to set record; European shares at 4-1/2
month high
    * Dollar index near 7-month highs hit after retail data
    * Euro hits new three-month low


    By Herbert Lash
    NEW YORK, March 14 Global equity markets and the
dollar rose on Thursday, with the iconic Dow poised to extend
its winning streak to 10 days, after more encouraging signs of a
labor market recovery underpinned sentiment the U.S. economy is
gaining traction.
    Wall Street opened higher, following gains in Europe that
pushed shares to a fresh 4-1/2 year high, after the Labor
Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits
unexpectedly fell in the latest week. 
    The four-week moving average for new claims, a better
measure of labor market trends, fell to 346,750, the lowest
level in five years. The decline suggested a firming in
underlying labor market conditions.
    "Every week that claims stay down, it confirms it's not an
anomaly, and this is pretty important," said Jack De Gan, chief
investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire.
    The downward trend in jobless claims was "one of the reasons
the market has been strong year to date," De Gan said.
    The S&P 500 closed Wednesday about 10 points away from an
all-time record high. The Dow has risen for nine straight days,
a streak not seen since late 1996. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 66.15 points,
or 0.46 percent, at 14,521.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 was up 6.59 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,561.11. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.51 points, or 0.42
percent, at 3,258.62. 
    In Europe, the European FTSEurofirst 300 of leading
regional shares was at its highest level since mid-2008, up 0.82
percent on the day. 
    The recent stellar run by global stock markets is due to
improving growth in key economies such as the United States and
the ongoing commitment by major central banks to keep stimulus
in place as long as needed, analysts said.
    "The current rally is due to the cyclical expectations for
the U.S. economy as it recovers," said Didier Duret, chief
investment officer at ABN Amro. 
    "The better the U.S. performs the bigger the hope that we
will see some spill over into Europe... We are overweight in 
equities and we love it," he added. 
    The glow of the U.S. data also helped the dollar 
climb to a new seven-month high as gains across the board helped
push it up 0.13 to 82.999 against a basket of currencies.
    The euro edged down 0.16 percent to $1.2939. The
single currency has shed 6 percent from a peak early last month.
    Oil rose above $109 a barrel, rebounding after four days of
losses, although a subdued outlook for demand growth and easing
supply concerns limited the gains. The U.S. jobs data gave oil a
lift.
    Brent crude for April gained $1.20 to $109.72 a
barrel. U.S. oil added 8 cents to $92.60.
    U.S. Treasuries extended price losses on the jobless report.
    The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 9/32 in price to yield 2.0541 percent.
