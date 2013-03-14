GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares jump on US data, Dow eyes 10th gain in row

* Decline in Americans seeking unemployment benefits spurs
rally
* S&P 500 poised to set record; European shares at 4-1/2
month high
* Dollar index near 7-month highs hit after retail data
* Euro hits new three-month low
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 14 Global equity markets and the
dollar rose on Thursday, with the iconic Dow set to extend its
winning streak to 10 days, after more improving signs of a labor
market recovery underpinned sentiment the U.S. economy is
gaining traction.
The dollar rose to a seven-month high against a basket of
currencies and a three-month peak versus the euro, lifted by
data showing the current account narrowing in the fourth quarter
and other encouraging economic reports over the past week.
Wall Street followed gains in Europe that pushed regional
shares to a fresh 4-1/2 year high, after the Labor Department
said initial claims for state unemployment benefits unexpectedly
fell in the latest week.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a better
measure of labor market trends, fell to 346,750, the lowest
level in five years. The decline suggested a firming in
underlying labor market conditions.
"Every week that claims stay down, it confirms it's not an
anomaly, and this is pretty important," said Jack De Gan, chief
investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire.
The downward trend in jobless claims is "one of the reasons
the market has been strong year to date," he said, adding "you
don't string together more than eight or nine days very often."
The S&P 500 early in the session was about 5 points away
from an all-time closing high of 1,565.15. The Dow has risen for
nine straight days, a streak not seen since late 1996.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.22 points,
or 0.40 percent, at 14,513.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.36 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,559.88. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.92 points, or 0.31
percent, at 3,255.03.
In Europe, the European FTSEurofirst 300 of leading
regional shares was at its highest level since mid-2008, up 0.85
percent on the day.
The recent stellar run by global stock markets is due to
improving growth in key economies such as the United States and
the ongoing commitment by major central banks to keep stimulus
in place as long as needed, analysts said.
"The current rally is due to the cyclical expectations for
the U.S. economy as it recovers," said Didier Duret, chief
investment officer at ABN Amro.
"The better the U.S. performs the bigger the hope that we
will see some spill over into Europe... We are overweight in
equities and we love it," he added.
The glow of the U.S. data also helped the dollar
climb to a new seven-month high of 83.166 as gains across the
board helped push it up against a basket of currencies. The
dollar index later eased about 0.04 percent to 82.852.
The euro rebouned to trade flat at $1.2960. The
single currency has shed 6 percent from a peak early last month.
Oil rose above $109 a barrel, rebounding after four days of
losses, although a subdued outlook for demand growth and easing
supply concerns limited the gains. The U.S. jobs data gave oil a
lift.
Brent crude for April gained $1.25 to $109.77 a
barrel. U.S. oil added 19 cents to $92.71.
U.S. Treasuries extended price losses on the jobless report.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 8/32 in price to yield 2.0489 percent.