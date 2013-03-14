GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. data spurs equity rally, lifting Dow to 10th straight gain

* Decline in U.S. jobless claims lifts equity rally
* S&P 500 misses record high; European shares at 4-1/2-year
high
* Dollar index hits seven-month high, then retreats
* U.S. Treasuries pare losses
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 14 The Dow rose for a 10th
straight day and the S&P 500 advanced to just shy of an all-time
closing high on Thursday in a global equity rally spurred by
data that pointed to a stronger U.S. labor market and a steadily
improving American economy.
The U.S. dollar rose to a seven-month high against a basket
of currencies and a three-month peak versus the euro, helped by
data showing the U.S. current account deficit, a broad measure
of international trade, narrowed in the fourth quarter.
The dollar later retreated.
Wall Street followed gains that pushed European shares to a
4-1/2-year high after the Labor Department said initial claims
for state unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell in the latest
week.
A better measure of labor market trends - the four-week
moving average for new claims - declined to the lowest level in
five years.
"Every week that claims stay down, it confirms it's not an
anomaly, and this is pretty important," said Jack De Gan, chief
investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire. The downward trend in jobless claims is "one of the
reasons the market has been strong year to date," he said.
U.S. equities have rallied since the start of the year on an
improving economy and the Federal Reserve's easy monetary
policy, helping push blue chip stocks to the longest string of
gains since November 1996.
The S&P 500 rose for the ninth time in 10 days and closed
less than 2 points from an all-time closing high of 1,565.15 set
in October 2007.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 83.86
points, or 0.58 percent, at 14,539.14. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 8.71 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,563.23.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 13.81 points, or 0.43
percent, at 3,258.93.
MSCI's measure of global equities gained 0.7
percent 362.06.
The European FTSEurofirst 300 of leading regional
shares closed at its highest level since August 2008, up more
than 1 percent after strong U.S. retail sales on Wednesday
helped bolster views of the U.S. economy.
"The current rally is due to the cyclical expectations for
the U.S. economy as it recovers," said Didier Duret, chief
investment officer at ABN Amro in Amsterdam.
"The better the U.S. performs, the bigger the hope that we
will see some spillover into Europe ... We are overweight in
equities and we love it," he added.
The dollar, lifted by the U.S. current account and
other data, climbed to a seven-month high of 83.166 against a
basket of major currencies. Economists argue that less red ink
in the U.S. trade balance bolsters foreign investors' faith in
the U.S. economy and supports the dollar.
The euro rebounded to trade higher at $1.3001. The
single currency has shed 6 percent from a peak early last month.
Oil rose above $109 a barrel, rebounding after four days of
losses, although a subdued outlook for demand growth and easing
supply concerns limited the gains. The U.S. jobs data also gave
oil a lift.
Brent crude for April gained 90 cents to settle at
$109.42 a barrel. U.S. oil settled up 51 cents at $93.03.
U.S. Treasuries extended price losses on the jobless claims
report.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 3/32 in price to yield 2.0331 percent.