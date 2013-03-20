GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up as Cyprus fears ease, Fed supports

* U.S., European stocks recover on hopes Cyprus deal will
emerge
* Cypriot leaders reject bailout plan, look for alternative
* Euro up 0.2 percent at $1.2910, off four-month lows
* Fed meeting outcome also in focus, few major changes
expected
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 20 Stock markets around the
world rose and the euro held firm on Wednesday on hopes that
European policymakers would contain the financial crisis in
Cyprus after lawmakers there voted down a rescue plan.
Shares were also supported by the latest statement from the
Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee, which held firm to
its plan to stimulate the economy despite data indicating
improved conditions.
The U.S. central bank held to its policy of large-scale bond
purchases to boost economic growth, as expected, though it
suggested that the size and pace of the purchases may change
based on their expected efficacy and cost.
"This is exactly what we want to hear right now. We should
continue to move higher, and gains could accelerate moving
forward," said Todd Schoenberger, managing partner at LandColt
Capital in New York, who called the statement "fabulous news for
equity investors."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 46.64 points,
or 0.32 percent, at 14,502.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.23 points, or 0.53 percent, at 1,556.57. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.35 points, or 0.60
percent, at 3,248.45.
In the euro zone crisis, efforts to rescue Cyprus were
thrown into disarray on Tuesday when its lawmakers rejected the
conditions for a 10 billion euro European Union bailout.
While investors are worried about the impact Cyprus
collapsing could have on the rest of the euro zone, the
conditions, which included taxing bank depositors, were also
viewed skeptically. Still, markets have calmed as investors
expect an alternative solution to emerge.
European shares snapped a three-day losing streak, with the
FTSEurofirst 300 index closing 0.3 percent higher while
MSCI's world equity index rose 0.4 percent. The
euro bounced off four-month lows to $1.2955 and the U.S.
dollar index dipped 0.3 percent.
Earlier in Asia, Hong Kong stocks bounced off a three-month
low thanks to a rally in Chinese shares, but MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.1 percent as other regional markets worried about
Cyprus. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.
Concerns about Cyprus were clearly evident at an auction of
German government bonds, seen as a European safe haven. The sale
of 3.36 billion euros in new 10-year securities drew strong
demand and sold at an average yield of 1.36 percent, the lowest
auction price since July last year.
Still, German government bonds ticked lower, with the Bund
future down 0.3 percent at 144.26. In the U.S. bond
market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down
9/32, with the yield at 1.9355 percent.
Bond investors were looking to comments by the European
Central Bank, which has said it will provide liquidity to
Cypriot banks within certain limits, even though if there was no
bailout, the bank would have to end emergency lending assistance
under its current rules.
Cypriot leaders were holding crisis talks in Nicosia on
Wednesday to try to avert a financial meltdown after Tuesday's
overwhelming rejection of the terms of the European Union
bailout, which involved a levy on bank deposits.
The country was trying to get help from Russia, given the
high level of Russian deposits in Cypriot banks, but failed to
agree on any loan deal at a first round of talks.
UK BUDGET EYED, OIL RISES
The main UK share index dipped a modest 0.2 percent.
British finance minister George Osborne called on the Bank of
England to do more to help spur the country's stagnant economy
as he announced a halving of this year's growth forecast in an
annual budget statement.
Oil prices joined in the general recovery, with Brent crude
rising 0.8 percent to $108.34 per barrel, while U.S.
crude futures added 0.9 percent to $92.96.
"Clearly, market players anticipate that an alternative
solution will be found for Cyprus," said Carsten Fritsch,
analyst at Commerzbank. "Nonetheless, the uncertainty
surrounding this issue is likely to continue to keep oil prices
in check in the short run."