GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar fall as U.S. manufacturing contracts

* U.S. manufacturing activity contracted in May, first time
in six months
* Dollar falls below 100 yen, lowest since early May
* Stocks fall on weak U.S. data in trading volatile
NEW YORK, June 3 Stocks and the dollar declined
on Monday in volatile trading after a U.S. report on domestic
manufacturing activity showed a contraction for the first time
in six months, raising concerns about the health of the U.S.
recovery.
The data for May showed new orders slipped and there was
less demand for exports. Markets have become
particularly sensitive to U.S. data since the Federal Reserve
started to raise the prospect of scaling back its money-printing
program.
The Nasdaq composite index fell 1 percent, but the Dow
industrials rose on strength in blue-chip shares. Investors,
though, were keeping one eye on the U.S. jobs data due on Friday
and analysts cautioned on price swings throughout the week.
"This is going to be another week of volatile trading with
ongoing guessing games on what the Fed might or might not do,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.12 points,
or 0.16 percent, at 15,139.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 7.78 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,622.96. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 35.00 points, or 1.01
percent, at 3,420.91.
Merck & Co was one of the top advancers of the day,
following the results of a melanoma drug study.
While Monday's data was important, the clear focus is May's
non-farm payrolls report, which may guide the Fed's thinking on
stimulus more than any other report.
Reuters' survey of analysts shows an expected 170,000 jobs
added last month, slightly higher than the 165,000 in April. The
Fed's Beige Book survey of regional conditions is on tap for
Wednesday.
"The near-term psychology of the equity market appears to be
inconsistent and inconclusive," said Terry Sandven, chief equity
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, adding
that trading is likely to become more volatile.
TURKEY PLUNGES
MSCI's world share index, which tracks
stocks in 45 countries, was down 0.4 percent.
Turkish shares plummeted more than 10 percent after riots
across the country. The Istanbul bourse fell to its
lowest level since Feb. 26 after several days of anti-government
protests.
The dollar fell below 100 yen, its lowest since May 9, after
the manufacturing report from the Institute for Supply
Management, a private group, and investors searched for safer
havens.
Markets in Asia and Europe were rattled earlier by data
showing China's economy losing steam last month, with factory
activity shrinking for the first time in seven months and slower
growth in services.
Earlier, a brighter-than-forecast reading on the equivalent
PMI data from Europe drove a rebound in top European shares
, though they fell after the U.S. ISM data.
The FTSEurofirst 300 last traded
down 0.6 percent.
Speaking in China, ECB President Mario Draghi gave further
food for thought to investors, already wondering if a reduction
of Fed stimulus will reverse some of the falls in euro zone
periphery bond yields over the last year.
He said its yet-to-be-tested OMT bond buying programme was
"designed to keep government bond yields just below 'panic'
levels," not help government solvency. The ECB would not
intervene if spreads were "fundamentally justified," Draghi
said.
U.S. DEBT
U.S. government debt prices rose on Monday after the weak
manufacturing data as investors trimmed bets the Federal Reserve
might scale back bond purchases this year.
The 10-year Treasury note last traded 12/32
higher in price with a yield of 2.0909 percent, down 4.1 basis
points from late Friday. Prior to the ISM data, it was down as
much as 15/32 in price with a yield of 2.187 percent, about 5
basis points below the 13-month-plus peak set last week.
Safe-haven German Bund futures pared losses and traded
higher after the ISM data but were last little changed.
.
"The overall theme for the coming weeks is going to be a
very volatile trading environment and you are going to have the
U.S. and Japan being a significant driver to what is happening
in Europe," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor in
London.
Oil markets were also volatile. Brent crude oil dipped
briefly on Monday below $100 a barrel for the first time in a
month on demand worries after Chinese factory data pointed to
slowing momentum in the world's second-biggest oil consumer.
But the losses were later outweighed by a problem with the
North Sea Buzzard oilfield. {ID:nL3N0EF14I].
U.S. oil rose $1.23 to $93.187 a barrel.