GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar down; U.S. manufacturing slips

* Contraction in U.S. manufacturing is first in six months
* Dollar falls below 100 yen, lowest since early May
* Stocks first fall on weak U.S. data but later recover as
investors assess QE outlook
NEW YORK, June 3 Stocks rose but the U.S. dollar
fell on Monday in a volatile session after data showed U.S.
manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in six
months, raising concerns about the health of the U.S. recovery
and the outlook for central bank stimulus.
Markets have become particularly sensitive to U.S. data
since the Federal Reserve started to raise the prospect of
scaling back its bond-buying program if the economy shows it is
on a sustainable growth path.
The Institute for Supply Management reported that its gauge
for new orders slipped last month and said there was less demand
for exports. The manufacturing data raised
doubts about at least a tapering off of Fed stimulus measures,
which many in the foreign exchange market were betting on. But
stock investors, at least for now, like the idea that the Fed
could maintain measures to keep growth on track.
The Nasdaq composite index fell as much as 1 percent at the
session trough but later recovered. The Dow industrials rose,
however, helped by a 4 percent jump in shares of drug maker
Merck & Co. following the results of a melanoma drug
study.
Investors were also eying Friday's monthly U.S. non-farm
payrolls data, and analysts cautioned on price swings throughout
the week.
"Everything seems to be hinging on what people think the Fed
will do with quantitative easing and the bond buybacks that
they're doing. I think that's the main thing," said Bryant
Evans, portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management, in
Champaign, Illinois.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 138.46
points, or 0.92 percent, to 15,254.03. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 9.68 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,640.42.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.45 points, or 0.27
percent, at 3,465.37.
While Monday's data was important, the clear focus across
financial markets is the U.S. payrolls report for May, which may
guide the Fed's thinking on its monetary stimulus more than any
other report.
Wall Street analysts expect 170,000 jobs were added last
month, slightly above the 165,000 added in April, according to a
Reuters poll.
If the payrolls report is strong, the poor ISM data would be
easily forgotten and the dollar would rally, said Alan Ruskin,
head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York. Overall,
he believes U.S. employment data will be the determining factor
as to whether the Fed will wind down its asset purchase program.
TURKISH SHARES PLUNGE
The dollar fell below 100 yen, its lowest level in nearly a
month, after the U.S. manufacturing report prompted investors to
search for safer havens. It lasted traded at 99.48 yen.
"If this is truly the start of a broader market panic, we
believe the Japanese yen may be one of the largest beneficiaries
as speculators stampede for the exits," said David Rodriguez,
quantitative strategist at DailyFX in New York.
Markets in Asia and Europe were rattled early in the global
session by data showing China's economy lost steam last month,
with factory activity shrinking for the first time in seven
months and slower growth in services.
MSCI's world share index, which tracks
stocks in 45 countries, was up 0.1 percent on the back of U.S.
gains in late New York trading.
Turkish shares plummeted more than 10 percent after riots
across the country. The Istanbul bourse fell to its
lowest level since Feb. 26 after several days of anti-government
protests.
Earlier, a brighter-than-forecast reading on PMI data from
Europe drove a rebound in top European shares, though they fell
after the U.S. ISM data. The
FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.7 percent.
U.S. DEBT
Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries mostly traded flat,
paring early gains made after the disappointing manufacturing
data as investors trimmed bets the Fed might scale back its bond
purchases this year.
The 10-year Treasury note last traded 2/32
higher in price with a yield of 2.1229 percent. Prior to the ISM
data, it was down as much as 15/32 in price with a yield of
2.187 percent, about 5 basis points below the 13-month-plus peak
set last week.
"The overall theme for the coming weeks is going to be a
very volatile trading environment, and you are going to have the
U.S. and Japan being a significant driver to what is happening
in Europe," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor in
London.
Oil and commodity markets were also volatile. Brent crude
oil dipped briefly below $100 a barrel for the first time in a
month on worries about demand after the Chinese factory data
pointed to slowing momentum in the world's second-biggest oil
consumer.
The losses were outweighed by a problem with the North Sea
Buzzard oilfield, {ID:nL3N0EF14I] and Brent rebounded
$1.69 to $102.08.
U.S. oil rose $1.31 to $93.28 a barrel, with the
weaker dollar helping support higher oil prices. Oil is priced
in dollars and when the dollar sinks, oil becomes less expensive
for holders of other currencies.
Gold jumped 2 percent at the peak, hitting its highest in
more than two weeks, boosted by the tumbling dollar and U.S.
manufacturing data.