GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar up with U.S. payrolls ahead

* Dollar recovers from one-month lows vs yen
* European shares rebound after recent drops, Wall Street
edges up
* Japanese strategy eyed for gauge on commitment to stimulus
NEW YORK, June 4 Stocks and the dollar gained
slightly on Tuesday as investors positioned ahead of Friday's
U.S. jobs data even as expectations remained intact that the
Federal Reserve will maintain its stimulus program to bolster
the nascent U.S. economic recovery.
Markets were generally more settled than in recent sessions
as a minor lull in the week's busy schedule of central bank
meetings and U.S. data offered a break from recent sharp moves.
But as European markets wound down, the dollar surrendered some
gains against major currencies.
Investors were already holding off making big bets until
Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report shows the employment
situation, the key factor for the Fed's decision on monetary
policy. Without a major data driver other than Monday's U.S.
factory activity, there was even less incentive
to trade.
On Wednesday, the market will get an anecdotal look at U.S.
economic conditions from the Fed's Beige Book. A preliminary
view on U.S. jobs will come with the ADP national employment
data for May.
"We are seeing the continuation of yesterday's relief rally
after the big sell-off last week. We are still in relief buying
mode but volatility has ticked up significantly here," said Ryan
Detrick, senior analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research in
Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.64 points,
or 0.01 percent, at 15,255.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.66 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,641.08. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.32 points, or 0.27
percent, at 3,474.69.
Some analysts were pointing to technical factors to say the
market, with the S&P 500 up more than 15 percent so far this
year, is not as strong as it looks.
"It seems like the market just wants to go higher and
higher, but one thing that worries me is the advance-decline
numbers, which hit the worst in four years yesterday," said
Frank Gretz, market analyst and technician for brokerage
Wellington Shields & Co. in New York.
The ratio of advancing stocks to declining stocks is used to
gauge the strength of the index price trend and the chance it
will reverse.
European stocks were off the highs of the day but
remained 0.3 percent higher and on course to snap a two-day
losing streak that had left them at their lowest level since
early May.
MSCI's world share index, which tracks
stocks in 45 countries, was up 0.4 percent.
ECB MEETING
With investors also keeping positions tight ahead of the
European Central Bank and Bank of England monthly meetings on
Thursday, German Bund futures dipped and peripheral
euro zone debt edged up.
A 10-month rally in euro zone debt has waned in recent weeks
as talk of a cut in Fed stimulus has pushed up yields.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 2/32, the yield at 2.1337 percent.
Commodity markets were also steadier. Copper climbed
for a second session, while gold was slightly soft.
After the volatility of recent days caused by an escalation
of political tensions, Turkish shares and the lira
regained ground. That meant that most of the bigger
moves of the day were once again on Asian stock markets.
Japan's Nikkei rose 2 percent, its biggest one-day
rise in three weeks as currency swings amplified moves ahead of
Wednesday's announcement from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the
third leg of his "Abenomics" stimulus strategy.
The Nikkei was at a 5-1/2-year peak and up more than 50
percent on the year until two weeks ago but has since lost 15
percent as doubts about the $1.4 trillion stimulus drive have
crept in.
Abe's latest changes are likely to center on economic
reforms but sources told Reuters the government could also
include steps urging Japan's public pension funds to boost their
investment in equities and overseas.
"We are right at the start of a multi-year process
probably," said Grant Lewis, a Daiwa Securities economist in
London.
The dollar gained 0.6 percent against the yen but was
off the session high. The euro was little changed against the
dollar.
AUSTRALIA HOLDS, ECB TO FOLLOW
Australian shares rose 0.3 percent and the Aussie
dollar dropped 1.4 percent after the country's central
bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected, but said there
was some scope for further easing.
The firmer U.S dollar also pushed the kiwi dollar lower.