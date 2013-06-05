GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks fall globally as investors shun risk

* U.S. private sector jobs data below expectation
* European stocks fall, U.S. stocks follow
* Dollar slides back below 100 yen as Japanese reforms
disappoint
NEW YORK, June 5 Equity markets around the world
fell and the dollar weakened on Wednesday as investors shifted
to safer government debt after soft U.S. private jobs data and
disappointment at Japan's efforts to boost economic growth.
World equity markets have weakened in recent days as
investors weigh the ability of major central banks to boost
growth and the possibility that stimulus will be reduced in
coming months. MSCI's world equity index was
last down 1.3 percent, near a one-month low.
European markets fell after data showed business activity in
the euro zone eased in May and on separate confirmation that the
region's economy contracted in the first quarter.
Investors sent Japan's main Nikkei share index
tumbling 3.8 percent to a two-month low, unimpressed by pledges
from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to make incomes grow and set up
special economic zones.
Market participants are also mulling the outlook for the
Federal Reserve's hefty U.S. monetary stimulus program, which is
expected to be curtailed in coming months.
The Fed - the U.S. central bank - has explicitly linked the
health of the jobs market to the continuation of its ultra-loose
monetary policy. While weak jobs data would point to the Fed
continuing its bond-buying program to keep rates low, which
would be good for stocks, the policy has come under review as
some data points to growing economic momentum and officials
worry about the collateral effects on funding markets.
Investors will get more clues on the Fed's thinking with the
release of the its beige book, an anecdotal report on economic
conditions by the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee,
set for release at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
The dollar, which had already fallen below the 100-yen level
in Tokyo trading, touched a low of 99.13 yen. The yen had
been weakening as Japanese stocks soared in recent months on
expectations of improved growth in Japan.
"The market has just been acting tired," said Gordon
Charlop, managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
"People have been focusing a lot on Japan and their stimulus, so
you've seen the market tracking the yen."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 128.63
points, or 0.85 percent, at 15,048.91. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 14.70 points, or 0.90 percent, at
1,616.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.22
points, or 0.88 percent, at 3,415.04.
U.S. private sector employers added 135,000 jobs in May, the
ADP payroll service reported, fewer than the 165,000 expected.
The number increased the likelihood that Friday's Labor
Department nonfarm payrolls report, which the Fed tracks
closely, will also point to a weak labor market.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose after data showed growth in the
vast U.S. services sector remained lackluster and a measure of
employment fell to its lowest level in close to a year.
. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was up 17/32, the yield at 2.0892 percent.
ABE DISAPPOINTS
In the third tranche of measures aimed at boosting Japanese
growth, Prime Minister Abe pledged to boost incomes and attract
foreign businesses, but did not mention plans to encourage
Japan's public funds to seek higher returns by investing more in
riskier assets like equities..
The Nikkei index had hit a 5-1/2-year high on May 23,
marking a rise of more than 50 percent for 2013, when doubts
about the effectiveness of Abe's economic reforms and Bank of
Japan stimulus efforts began to cause a change in sentiment.
European shares, which have been in a steady
retreat from last month's five-year peaks on the mounting
expectations of a tapering in the Fed stimulus, were down 1.5
percent after the U.S. jobs data, the biggest one-day percentage
loss in a week.
BRIGHTER BRITAIN
The weakness across European equity markets followed data
showing business activity in the euro zone easing in May and
retail sales in April pointed to weak consumer demand.
.
The data kept pressure on the European Central Bank to do
more to stimulate growth, but was not seen as changing the
prevailing view that the bank will leave monetary policy
unchanged after its meeting on Thursday.
The likely lack of action by the ECB and the weaker equity
markets caused 10-year safe-haven German government bond yields
to ease to 1.512 percent, down from Monday's 1.534 percent, the
highest in nearly three months.
Brighter news from Britain's big service companies boosted
sterling, which added to gains after the U.S. ADP data. Sterling
rose to a near four-week high of $1.5403.
A surprise fall in U.S. crude supplies supported Brent oil
prices, which climbed back toward $104 a barrel for the
first time in a week. U.S. oil rose $0.79 to $94.09
a barrel.
Gold rose after the ADP data on Wednesday. Spot gold
was up 0.5 percent at $1,406.31 an ounce.