GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro gains as ECB holds rates; shares edge lower

* Euro near 4-week high as ECB keeps rate unchanged
* Wall Street firmer after two days of losses
* World equity index lower on fears over future of Fed
stimulus
* Dollar trades near a 4-week low vs yen
By David Gaffen and Richard Hubbard
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 6 The euro rose to a
four-week high against the dollar on Thursday and global bond
yields rose after the European Central Bank left interest rates
unchanged and ECB President Mario Draghi said further monetary
support was not likely in the near future.
Wall Street traded flat to slightly higher in early trading
after a 1.9 percent drop in the previous two days, which was the
S&P 500's worst two-day slide in more than a month.
Uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's next move has kept
markets on edge.
World equities markets were generally lower, extending a
bout of weakness. Investor enthusiasm has dimmed in recent days
following lackluster economic figures and the expectation that
major central banks have reached the limit of their stimulus
efforts.
The ECB, as widely expected, kept its interest rate at a
record low 0.5 percent, deciding to wait for signs of the
economic turnaround it has predicted for the region in the
second half of the year.
Draghi, at a news conference afterwards, said the ECB was
technically ready for negative deposit rates, the rate it pays
commercial banks to hold their money, but there was no reason to
act right now.
"Overall, Draghi was less dovish than expected," said Omer
Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
in Washington. "While he did say that the ECB discussed negative
deposit rates, the fact that they're not doing them right now
was a big boost for the euro."
The euro rose to a high of $1.3168, its highest since
May 9, and against the yen it rose to 130.52 yen.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note dipped
6/32 in price to run the yield up to 2.11 percent. The 10-year
German bund fell 0.4 percent to boost its yield to 1.56 percent.
The MSCI world index was down 0.1 percent on
the day.
Earlier the Bank of England also chose to leaves its loose
monetary policy unchanged at the conclusion of the final policy
meeting under current Governor Mervyn King, after recent data
pointed to a tentative pick-up in activity.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.65 points,
or 0.02 percent, at 14,963.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,608.76. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.47 points, or 0.07
percent, at 3,403.95.
JOBS KEY
With no surprises from either central bank, markets'
attention is now expected to switch to Friday's U.S. non-farm
payrolls report, which could help determine when the Federal
Reserve will begin tapering its bond-buying.
A strong non-farm payrolls report on Friday would be a sign
of economic recovery that would add to speculation the Fed could
begin tapering back its stimulus efforts before the end of the
year, putting pressure on all riskier asset markets.
The fears about Fed cutbacks over the past two weeks, along
with worries about the effectiveness of Japan's radical economic
stimulus, have rocked global equity markets, leaving MSCI's
world equity index near six week lows.
Another volatile session for Japan's Nikkei index on
Thursday, which ended below 13,000 for the first time in two
months, undermined Asian market sentiment, sending shares to
fresh 2013 lows.
The dollar was modestly higher against the yen at 99.20,
having hit a four-week low of 98.83 yen earlier in the
day.
In commodity markets, oil prices gained after a report on a
big drop in U.S. oil stocks. Brent crude rose 50 cents to
$103.54 a barrel. U.S. oil rose $1.17 to $94.91
per barrel.