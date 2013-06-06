REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rallies as ECB holds rates; shares edge lower

* Euro hits one-month high as ECB keeps rate unchanged
* Wall Street firms after two days of losses
* World equity index slips on fears over future of Fed
stimulus
* Dollar trades near a four-week low vs yen
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, June 6 The euro rose to a one-month
high against the dollar on Thursday and world equity markets
weakened after the European Central Bank left interest rates
unchanged and ECB President Mario Draghi said further monetary
support was not likely in the near future.
Wall Street traded flat to slightly higher after a 1.9
percent drop in the previous two days, which was the S&P 500's
worst two-day slide in more than a month.
World stock markets extended recent weakness as investor
enthusiasm has dimmed in recent days. The fears about Fed
cutbacks, along with worries about the effectiveness of Japan's
radical economic stimulus, have rocked global equity markets,
leaving MSCI's world equity index near six-week lows.
The ECB, as widely expected, kept its interest rate at a
record low 0.5 percent, deciding to wait for signs of the
economic turnaround it has predicted for the region in the
second half of the year.
Draghi, at a news conference afterwards, said the ECB was
technically ready for negative deposit rates, the rate it pays
commercial banks to hold their money, but there was no reason to
act right now.
"Overall, Draghi was less dovish than expected," said Omer
Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
in Washington. "While he did say that the ECB discussed negative
deposit rates, the fact that they're not doing them right now
was a big boost for the euro."
The euro rose to a high of $1.3196, its highest since
May 2, and against the yen it rose to 129.96 yen.
The MSCI world index was down 0.1 percent on
the day and the FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1.1 percent.
Earlier the Bank of England also chose to leave its loose
monetary policy unchanged at the conclusion of the final policy
meeting under current Governor Mervyn King, after recent data
pointed to a tentative pick-up in activity.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.57
points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,955.02. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.90 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,610.80.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.31 points, or 0.10
percent, at 3,404.78.
The dollar weakened against the yen, at one point hitting a
four-week low of 98.31 yen.
JOBS KEY
With no surprises from either central bank, attention will
shift to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which could help
determine when the Federal Reserve will start to reduce its
bond-buying.
"While stocks are flat, any bias will be to the downside
given all the nervousness ahead of the report tomorrow, a big
piece of data at a time when the Fed is very data-driven," said
Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth
Management in New York.
A strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday would be a
sign of economic recovery that would add to speculation the Fed
could begin tapering back its stimulus efforts before the end of
the year, putting pressure on all riskier asset markets.
Trading in government bonds was quiet. The benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury note rose 4/32 in price to drop its
yield to 2.08 percent.
Another volatile session for Japan's Nikkei stock index
on Thursday, which ended below 13,000 for the first time
in two months, undermined Asian market sentiment, sending shares
to fresh 2013 lows.
Brazil's equity market weakened as well, falling 0.7
percent to 52,466.70, which would mark its lowest close since
October 2011.
In commodity markets, oil prices gained after a report on a
big drop in U.S. oil stocks. Brent crude rose 60 cents to
$103.64 a barrel. U.S. oil rose $1.19 to $94.93
per barrel.