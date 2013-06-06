GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar plunges in broad selloff, stocks fall

* Euro hits one-month high as ECB keeps rate unchanged
* Wall Street firms after two days of losses
* World equity index slips on fears over future of Fed
stimulus
* Dollar trades near a four-week low vs yen
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, June 6 The dollar slumped against the
euro and yen and stocks fell on Thursday as investors turned
defensive ahead of growing worry that Friday's U.S. jobs report
will disappoint.
Wall Street slipped, extending losses after a 1.9 percent
drop in the previous two days, as the S&P 500 fell
through its 50-day moving average, an indicator of a weakening
trend.
Investors were actively moving away from long positions in
the dollar against the yen and in both U.S. and Japanese stocks.
Nikkei futures slumped more than 3 percent in electronic
trading after another decline in Japan's markets during the
regular trading session.
Sentiment in the market seems to have shifted in the last
couple of hours toward worry that the monthly U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report will be weaker than expected after several
lackluster economic data points this week.
The market's bias remains "to the downside given all the
nervousness ahead of the report tomorrow," said Leo Grohowski,
chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New
York.
Optimism has dimmed in recent days, and with that came an
unwind of trades that have produced big gains in recent months
ahead of the jobs figures. The dollar fell to a three-and-a-half
month low against the euro as the single currency spiked
to $1.3294, up 1.5 percent.
Dollar/yen was getting crushed, down 2.9 percent to
96.33, a six-week low. Coming into this week, speculators in the
yen had a net short position of more than 99,000 contracts, the
biggest such short position this year, according to U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.
Fears about reduced stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve,
along with worries about the effectiveness of Japan's radical
economic stimulus, have rocked global equity markets, leaving
MSCI's world equity index near six-week lows.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.93
points, or 0.51 percent, at 14,883.66. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.93 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,602.97.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.80 points, or
0.44 percent, at 3,386.67.
The declines caused investors to shift to safe-haven
government debt. The U.S. benchmark 10-year bond rose 16/32 to
drop its yield to 2.04 percent after briefly touching 2 percent.
The euro was stronger earlier after the European Central
Bank left interest rates unchanged and ECB President Mario
Draghi said further monetary support was not likely in the near
future.
The ECB, as widely expected, kept its interest rate at a
record low 0.5 percent, deciding to wait for signs of the
economic turnaround it has predicted for the region in the
second half of the year.
Draghi, at a news conference afterwards, said the ECB was
technically ready for negative deposit rates, the rate it pays
commercial banks to hold their money, but there was no reason to
act right now.
The MSCI world index was down 0.1 percent on
the day and the FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1.2 percent.
Earlier the Bank of England also chose to leave its loose
monetary policy unchanged at the conclusion of the final policy
meeting under current Governor Mervyn King, after recent data
pointed to a tentative pick-up in activity.
PULLBACKS AROUND THE WORLD
Another volatile session for Japan's Nikkei stock index
on Thursday, which ended below 13,000 for the first time
in two months, undermined Asian market sentiment, sending shares
to fresh 2013 lows.
Brazil's equity market weakened as well, falling 0.7
percent to 52,287.67, which would mark its lowest close since
October 2011.
In commodity markets, oil prices gained after a report on a
big drop in U.S. oil stocks. Brent crude rose 55 cents to
$103.59 a barrel. U.S. oil rose $1.11 to $94.84
per barrel.