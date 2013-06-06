GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar plunges in broad selloff, stocks rebound

* Euro hits one-month high as ECB keeps rate unchanged
* Wall Street reverses course and rises after two days of
losses
* Dollar trades near a four-week low vs yen
By David Gaffen and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 6 The dollar slid against the
euro and yen on Thursday as investors reduced heavy bets on the
greenback on concerns that Friday's U.S. jobs report will
disappoint.
Wall Street rebounded after an early afternoon swoon that
saw U.S. equities slip in tandem with the dramatic moves in
currency markets. The S&P 500 fell through its 50-day
moving average, but shares rebounded as buyers returned.
"You get this rally that is more technical than anything
else, because there's no dramatic economic news or anything said
out of Europe or anywhere else today," said Ken Polcari,
director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New
York.
"But I think over the next couple of weeks the market is
going to test (going below the 50-day moving average) again and
move a little bit lower," Polcari said.
Fear of a weaker-than-expected jobs report prompted
investors to unwind bets that had been profitable for weeks and
months. In particular, long positions in the dollar against the
yen and Japanese futures were reversed.
Nikkei futures were down 1.8 percent. At one point,
they slumped more than 3 percent in electronic trade after
another decline overnight in Japan during regular trading.
Sentiment shifted toward worry that the monthly U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday will be weaker than expected after
several lackluster economic data points this week.
Economists polled by Reuters expect 170,000 jobs to be added
to the U.S. economy. The unemployment rate is seen holding at an
almost 4-1/2 year low of 7.5 percent.
The market's bias remains "to the downside given all the
nervousness ahead of the report tomorrow," said Leo Grohowski,
chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New
York.
Optimism has dimmed in recent days, and with that came an
unwinding of trades that have produced big gains in recent
months ahead of the jobs figures. The dollar fell to a
three-and-a-half month low against the euro as the single
currency spiked to $1.3304 at one point.
The euro was up 1.13 percent at 1.3241.
Versus the yen, the dollar was getting crushed,
earlier falling more than 3 percent to 95.98, a six-week low.
The dollar later traded at 97.20, off 1.88 percent.
Coming into this week, speculators in the yen had a net
short position of more than 99,000 contracts, the biggest such
short position this year, according to U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data.
Fears about reduced stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve,
along with worries about the effectiveness of Japan's radical
economic stimulus, have rocked global equity markets, leaving
MSCI's world equity index near six-week lows.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.83 points,
or 0.11 percent, at 14,977.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.91 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,614.81. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.25 points, or 0.24
percent, at 3,409.73.
The declines caused investors to shift to safe-haven
government debt. The U.S. benchmark 10-year bond rose 4/32 to
drop its yield to 2.0769 percent, after briefly touching 2
percent.
The euro was stronger earlier after the European Central
Bank left interest rates unchanged and ECB President Mario
Draghi said further monetary support was unlikely in the near
future.
The ECB, as widely expected, kept its interest rate at a
record low 0.5 percent, deciding to wait for signs of the
economic turnaround it has predicted for the region in the
second half of the year.
Draghi, at a news conference afterwards, said the ECB was
technically ready for negative deposit rates, the rate it pays
commercial banks to hold their money, but there was no reason to
act right now.
The MSCI world equity index trimmed losses
to rise 0.17 percent on the day. The FTSEurofirst 300
of leading European shares closed down 1.2 percent at 1,178.59.
Earlier, the Bank of England also chose to leave its loose
monetary policy unchanged at the conclusion of the final policy
meeting under current Governor Mervyn King, after recent data
pointed to a tentative pick-up in activity.
Another volatile session for Japan's Nikkei stock index
on Thursday, which ended below 13,000 for the first time
in two months, undermined Asian market sentiment, sending shares
to fresh 2013 lows.
In commodity markets, oil prices gained after a report on a
big drop in U.S. oil stocks. Brent crude settled up 57
cents at $103.61 a barrel. U.S. oil settled $1.02 higher
at $94.76 a barrel.