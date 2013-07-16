GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar fall day before Bernanke testimony

* Dollar slips against euro, yen as Bernanke seen keeping
policy
* U.S. Treasuries rise slightly ahead of Bernanke testimony
* Brent crude oil hits three-month high before drifting
lower
* European shares close down after ZEW sentiment index dips
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 16 The dollar eased and U.S.
stocks fell on Tuesday, snapping an eight-day advance by the
benchmark S&P 500 index, as investors took a cautious stance
ahead of the Federal Reserve chief's testimony to a U.S.
congressional panel on Wednesday.
Analysts expect Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke to reiterate
previous remarks that U.S. monetary policy will remain
accommodative. But investors will look for clues as to when the
U.S. central bank might start reducing its bond-buying program.
The dollar's weakness against the euro was curbed by data
showing an unexpected fall in German investor sentiment in July
and subdued euro zone inflation which added to expectations the
European Central Bank also will keep rates low to aid the
region's recovery.
U.S. stocks initially traded near break-even, but later fell
in tandem with a sharper decline in European stock markets.
The euro rose 0.70 percent to $1.3153, recovering
from a level of $1.3057 struck after the German ZEW survey of
investor sentiment. Against the yen, the dollar lost 0.71
percent to 99.14 yen.
The dollar fell late last week after Bernanke said highly
accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the
foreseeable future. Bernanke's remarks on the U.S. economy and
monetary policy will be released at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on
Wednesday.
"Bernanke will be a dove in his testimony and it will
continue to surprise me that it is actually not fully priced
in," said Sebastien Galy, foreign exchange strategist at Societe
Generale in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 32.41
points, or 0.21 percent, to 15,451.85. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 6.24 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish at
1,676.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 8.99 points,
or 0.25 percent, to close at 3,598.50.
Shares of Coca-Cola Co fell after the company
reported second-quarter sales were weaker than expected as
global economic weakness and cool weather crimped consumption of
soft drinks. The Dow component's shares fell 1.9 percent to
$40.23.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.73 percent at 1,191.15, while a measure of global equity
markets, MSCI's all-country world index, fell
0.06 percent.
U.S. Treasuries traded near break-even ahead of Bernanke's
testimony. He is expected to stress the Fed will hold rates low
for a long time.
Yields on 10-year U.S. government debt have
fallen from two-year highs of 2.76 percent on July 8 as
officials have tried to soothe concerns over the pace at which
the Fed will begin to phase out its unprecedented quantitative
easing stimulus measures.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 3/32 in
price to yield 2.5317 percent.
Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York,
said the central banks would like to stop their bond-buying to
help the economy.
"The way they are going to get out of it is by giving
forward guidance that they are going to be extremely easy in the
front end for a long period of time, which will anchor rates
lower overall," Tucci said.
U.S. consumer prices accelerated in June, but underlying
inflation pressures showed signs of stabilizing, keeping on
track expectations the Federal Reserve will start tapering its
bond purchases later this year.
Other data on Tuesday showed U.S. industrial production
pushed higher in June, raising hopes that a recent slowdown in
factory activity was either over or close to running its course.
Brent crude edged higher as U.S. gasoline surged to
four-month highs, fueled by refinery problems in the midst of
the summer driving season and rising prices for ethanol credits.
A spate of refinery outages across the United States over
the past week has helped push U.S. RBOB gasoline futures up
nearly 15 percent so far in July, while government data showed
demand rising faster than expected.
U.S. crude oil prices were marginally lower as traders
awaited government and industry data that should show a draw in
crude oil supplies for the third consecutive week.
Brent crude settled up 31 cents at $109.40 a barrel.
U.S. oil declined 32 cents to settle at $106.00 a barrel.