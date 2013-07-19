GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pull back after rally, dollar falls

* Global shares head for fourth week of gains
* U.S. stock investors take profits after rally, tech
results
* Japan upper house election on Sunday in focus, yen up
* Bonds, oil see quiet end to week; gold rises
By Herbert Lash and Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 19 Government debt prices rose
and stock markets around the world retreated on Friday when
disappointing results from Microsoft and Google gave investors
pause after a recent string of gains that lifted major U.S.
equity indexes to record levels.
China's central bank removed controls on bank lending rates,
effective Saturday, in a long-awaited move that signals the new
leadership's determination to carry out market-oriented reforms
and could help support the country's economy.
Market reaction was muted. China is seen as a primary source
of revenue growth by the largest U.S. and other multinationals.
Year-on-year growth in China has fallen in nine of the last 10
quarters.
Equity markets were supported by General Electric Co
and Whirlpool Corp. GE beat quarterly profit
expectations by a penny, sending its shares up 4.5 percent,
while Whirlpool also beat expectations and raised its full-year
outlook.
Currency and commodity markets were largely quiet, with both
the dollar and euro moving slightly on the day, while gold and
oil both rose.
Equities remained on track for their fourth straight week of
gains, lifted by reassurances that the Federal Reserve would be
flexible about when it will end its monetary stimulus.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen for 10 of the past 12
sessions, advancing to repeated record highs, including all-time
intra-day and closing highs on Thursday. The benchmark index
traded near break-even as did a measure of global stocks.
"It's the first time in this cycle that we've had some
household names that have missed and I think that's important,
especially on a day where we're starting to transition our
entire focus over to earnings," said Art Hogan, managing
director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
The Nasdaq fared worse than the other two major U.S.
indexes, falling nearly 1 percent after Microsoft Corp
and Google Inc both reported results that fell short of
expectations.
European shares ended flat but chalked up a fourth straight
week of gains on Friday. Emerging market stocks fell 0.7
percent.
MSCI's all-country world index was off 0.07
percent, while pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 of leading
regional shares fell 0.04 percent to a provisional close of
1,208.64.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 38.66
points, or 0.25 percent, to 15,509.88. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 2.16 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,687.21.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 31.02 points, or 0.86
percent, to 3,580.26.
Sentiment was also bolstered by long-awaited lending changes
in China designed to bolster its flagging growth. The People's
Bank of China said it was removing its floor on lending rates
for commercial banks, meaning they will now be able to cut rates
as much as they see fit to attract borrowers.
Economists have been optimistic about U.S. growth prospects
for some time, but some are now starting become increasingly
upbeat about Europe, too.
"Our biggest overweight is still the U.S., that story is
just getting better and better, but what has surprised many
externally and internally is that we have just gone overweight
on Europe," said UBS global macro strategist Ramin Nakisa.
"The biggest acceleration of any region we look at is in
Europe at the moment. Emerging markets are slowing down whereas
Europe is picking up so you can't wait for the GDP figures
because they are always backward looking."
The 10-year U.S. Treasury was up 11/31 in price
to yield 2.4933 percent.
The U.S. municipal bond market fell sharply on Friday, a day
after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in
history.
German Bund futures were down 5 ticks after earlier
touching a session low following the lending changes in China,
but remained in a holding pattern near the six-week high hit in
the previous session.
The euro rose 0.22 percent to $1.3138, while the
dollar index was down 0.27 percent at 82.602.
The dollar hit a one-week high of 100.86 yen,
according to Reuters data, before pulling back slightly to
100.34 yen.
Oil rose to around $109 a barrel on both sides of the
Atlantic after a sharp decline in U.S. crude stockpiles signaled
stronger demand for fuel in the world's top oil consumer.
Brent for September posted more modest gains,
trading up 18 cents at $108.88, while U.S. oil for September
was up 54 cents at $108.35 a barrel.
After a steady week for commodities, gold rose 0.8
percent while Brent oil rose 0.2 percent, hovering near
a three-month high.