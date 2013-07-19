GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pull back after rally, dollar falls

* Global share markets head for fourth week of gains * U.S. stock investors take profits after rally, tech results * Japan upper house election on Sunday in focus, yen up * Bonds, oil see quiet end to week; gold rises By Herbert Lash and Ryan Vlastelica NEW YORK, July 19 Government debt prices rose and stock markets around the world retreated on Friday when disappointing earnings results from Microsoft and Google gave investors pause after a recent string of gains that lifted major U.S. equity indexes to record levels. In a move that could help support its economy, China's central bank removed controls on bank lending rates that signals the new leadership's determination to carry out market-oriented reforms. Market reaction was muted, but China is seen as a primary source of revenue growth by the largest U.S. and other multinationals. Equity markets were supported by General Electric Co and Whirlpool Corp, both of which beat quarterly profit expectations while Whirlpool raised its full-year outlook. Currency and commodity markets were largely quiet, with both the dollar and euro moving slightly on the day, while gold and oil both rose. Equities remained on track for their fourth straight week of gains, lifted by reassurances that the Federal Reserve would be flexible about when it will end its monetary stimulus. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen for 10 of the past 12 sessions, advancing to repeated record highs, including all-time intra-day and closing highs on Thursday. The benchmark index traded near break-even as did a measure of global stocks. "It's the first time in this cycle that we've had some household names that have missed (earnings forecasts) and I think that's important, especially on a day where we're starting to transition our entire focus over to earnings," said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York. The Nasdaq fared worse than the other two major U.S. indexes, falling nearly 1 percent after Microsoft Corp and Google Inc both reported results that fell short of expectations. European shares ended flat but chalked up a fourth straight week of gains on Friday. Emerging market stocks fell 0.7 percent. MSCI's all-country world index was off 0.03 percent, while pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 of leading regional shares fell 0.01 percent to a close of 1,209.00. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 22.85 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,525.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.37 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,689.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.00 points, or 0.78 percent, at 3,583.27. Sentiment was also bolstered by long-awaited lending changes in China designed to bolster its flagging growth. The People's Bank of China said it was removing its floor on lending rates for commercial banks, meaning they will now be able to cut rates as much as they see fit to attract borrowers. Economists have been optimistic about U.S. growth prospects for some time, but some are now starting become increasingly upbeat about Europe, too. "Our biggest overweight is still the U.S., that story is just getting better and better, but what has surprised many externally and internally is that we have just gone overweight on Europe," said UBS global macro strategist Ramin Nakisa. "The biggest acceleration of any region we look at is in Europe at the moment. Emerging markets are slowing down whereas Europe is picking up so you can't wait for the GDP figures because they are always backward looking." The 10-year U.S. Treasury was up 12/32 in price to yield 2.4896 percent. The U.S. municipal bond market fell sharply on Friday, a day after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in history. German Bund futures settled down 1 tick at 144.22 after earlier touching a session low of 143.99 following the lending changes in China. The euro rose 0.21 percent to $1.3137, while the dollar index was down 0.26 percent at 82.610. The dollar hit a one-week high of 100.86 yen, according to Reuters data, before pulling back slightly to trade down 0.09 percent at 100.31 yen. U.S. crude briefly traded at a premium to the global benchmark Brent crude for the first time since October 2010 as the latter market fell more sharply while better demand for U.S. crude supported the domestic market. Brent for September fell 72 cents at $107.98, while U.S. oil for September was up 16 cents at $108.20 a barrel. After a steady week for commodities, gold rose 0.8 percent while Brent oil rose 0.2 percent, hovering near a three-month high.